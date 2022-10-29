Who is Katie Sigmond? TikTok influencer charged for hitting a golf ball into Grand Canyon in viral video

TikTok influencer Katie Sigmond was slammed online after she posted a video of herself hitting a golf ball. Following this, her club seemed to fly into the Grand Canyon.

Needless to say, netizens who saw the video were left baffled and upset over the incident.

On Wednesday, October 26, 2022, the influencer posted the infamous video, but it has since been taken down. The National Park Service worked with vigilant netizens who helped them "locate and identify" the person responsible.

Authorities call out Katie Sigmond for hitting golf balls in the Grand Canyon

In the video, Katie is seen standing at the border overlooking the South Rim and taking a golf shot where she loses her golf club in the process. The club snaps in half and falls into the Grand Canyon, and the video was captioned, "How did that happen?"

Although the video was deleted soon, authorities reposted it to their Reddit account. They didn't identify the influencer, but the post revealed that the TikToker was Sigmond

On Thursday, Grand Canyon National Park Services posted on their Facebook account:

"Do we really need to say, 'don't hit golf balls into the Grand Canyon?'"

While criminal charges and court dates for Katie Sigmond are pending, park officials said that throwing objects is illegal and can also endanger hikers and wildlife. They added that throwing objects could also lead to landslides.

Authorities also explained that the Grand Canyon has a variety of flora and wildlife, some of which only thrive in the Grand Canyon. Hence, they noted that it is important to make sure to not leave any waste or harm it.

Netizens call out Katie Sigmond for the video

Netizens were upset about the littering and potential injuries the golf ball and club could have caused. Some were upset about influencers "desecrating national treasures."

One commenter said that Sigmond deserved a $100 fine or three months of imprisonment. Some commenters said that it was appaling behavior and stated that such people should be ticketed.

Who is Katie Sigmond?

Katie Sigmond is a well-known American comedian and TikTok influencer who posts fitness, health, sporting, and modeling on her social media accounts. She has over 2,40,000 followers and is known for her golf-related content.

However, this is not the first time the influencer has come under scrutiny for her antics. A Redditor recognized her as the same person who had once thrown a pumpkin down a bowling lane. At the time of the incident, her reckless damage to property and attitude towards a security guard led to her losing followers. People commented that she needed to be stopped.

Another similar incident took place last year when comedian Jake Adams was seen hitting golf balls at the Grand Canyon. In yet another incident, a man was hitting a baseball into the canyon.

The National Park Services advises people to stay on designated trails and "at least six feet away from the edge of the canyon."

Katie Sigmond was yet to comment on the incident at the time of writing this article.

