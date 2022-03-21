Who is Kaylin Roberson on American Idol? Raleigh singer uses music as coping mechanism after dog attack

Kaylin Roberson, who was a victim of dog attack and bullying during her childhood days, is now all set to audition for season 20 of American Idol. The braveheart will audition alongside her boyfriend Matt Gorman.

The singer will perform her best on American Idol to get a yes vote from all three judges on the panel and get selected for the Hollywood round.

The next episode of American Idol will air on March 21, 2022, on ABC.

Who is Raleigh singer Kaylin Roberson on American Idol?

Raleigh native, Kaylin Roberson’s musical journey started due to an accident in her childhood days. At the age of 9, she was a victim of a dog attack, so brutal, that she was put on a life support system. She had over 200 face-stitches, along with a facial reconstruction that left permanent scars on her face.

The fourth-grade student was also a victim of bullying in her school. After going through so much pain in her youth, she needed a place to vent out her feelings and emotions, and music was her perfect cure. She found solace in music, and started her musical journey from then on.

She started performing at local restaurants and bars in Raleigh, North Carolina, and built up a huge local fanbase. After playing for years in the eateries, the singer decided to move to the music city, Nashville, at 19 to boost her singing career.

Since then, the Nashville artist and songwriter has written over 200 songs, and has achieved new heights. Her songs also featured on Spotify editorial playlists like New Music Nashville, and Fresh Finds Best of Country 2020.

Her first release, Out of My Town, in 2020 was ranked among the top 10 in the NSAI Song Contest. It also featured on 94.7 QDR’s Homegrown Country show.

Her single, Big Fish, which was released in June last year, also featured in American Songwriter. The artist’s other single, When He’s Been Drinking, also made big waves on all the music streaming platforms.

Her solo songs such as Break Up Proof, Out Of My Town, and Know You Like That are also available on Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes Store, amazon Music, deezer, and Pandora. The singer released her latest new single, Because of Me, on February 25.

The 23-year-old country musician has over 2 million streams on Spotify, and has had numerous videos featured on CMT. Her YouTube channel, Kaylin Roberson, has 2.55K subscribers as of writing.

According to her website, country artists like Faith Hill, Lady A, HARDY, Kacey Musgraves, Jon Pardi, Rae Lynn, and Chris Janson are her inspirations.

Whether the singer is able to mesmerize the judges on American Idol with her singing to qualify for the next round or not, will be revealed on the next episode of American Idol, this Monday on ABC.

