Kerry Icke, daughter of conspiracy theorist David Icke, recently passed away at the age of 48. She was suffering from an undisclosed illness for around a year, which eventually led to her death, as per Mirror. Kerry was the eldest daughter of David and his wife Linda Atherton. Her profession at the time of death remains unknown for now.

David Icke announced the news of Kerry Icke's death through X (formerly Twitter) with a picture, sharing that she was at a "hospital on the Isle of Wight" at the time of her death.

"She left this world surrounded by her family and her fantastic boyfriend, Ede, who nursed her magnificently to the end. Kerry leaves two teenage children and a family who loved her so much. She was a one-off, a fiercely independent, outspoken, unique expression of the All That Is, and there will never be another quite the same."

David wrote that the entire family is proud of Kerry Icke and described her as their "Divine Spark."

"We know she is only a heartbeat away, a frequency vibration, and she will be around us still until we meet again in another realm beyond this madhouse reality that she saw through with a laser focus."

Kerry Icke, a mother of two, was in a relationship during the course of her illness

As mentioned earlier, Kerry Icke's profession at the time of death was not revealed by any sources. Conspiracy theorist David Icke was her father, and, as per his latest post on X, Kerry was romantically linked to a man named Ede and was a mother of two teens.

Whilе Kеrry's fathеr rеvеalеd that shе was suffеring from an illnеss, thеrе arе no dеtails availablе on how or whеn shе was diagnosеd with thе disеasе.

A day aftеr Kеrry's dеath, David sharеd anothеr post on X, whеrе hе said that hе travеlеd to a specific spot on thе Islе of Wight along with thе rеst of thе family mеmbеrs, which was Kеrry's favoritе. The post stated that she went swimming to the place and discontinued doing it after being diagnosed with the illness.

"As we arrived, a massive rainbow appeared and cast its arc across the water. Perfect. She was once here. Now she's EVERYWHERE. My family's deep gratitude to you for all the vast outpouring of love for our daughter. She was loved and always will be."

According to The Sun, Kerry was born in 1975 when David was married to his first wife Linda Atherton. Her siblings included two brothers, Gareth and Jaymie, born in 1981 and 1982. Although David and Linda separated in 2001, they shared a close friendship.

Gareth also paid tribute to Kerry Icke on X and stated that she kept the battle with her health issues to herself and continued:

"We were so close in our younger years but unfortunately life, parenthood, and geographical distance kept us from seeing each other as much as we should have in recent times."

According to BBC, David Icke gained recognition over the years for making several controversial claims. His Facebook and Twitter accounts were blocked after he violated the rules by spreading wrong information related to the Covid-19 pandemic.