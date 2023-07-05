Who are AJR's parents? Popular trio announces death of father after prolonged illness

Indie pop trio AJR has recently announced the death of their father, Gary Metzger. The band includes three brothers: Adam, Jack, and Ryan. The trio was born to Laurie Marvald, who started her career as an architect and later pursued her career as an entrepreneur. Gary, on the other hand, was an architect.

The brothers announced the news of their father's demise on Twitter by sharing a video and writing:

"Rest in Peace Dad. Couldn't have asked for a better Number 1 Fan."

AJR Brothers released a single before their father's death, titled God Is Really Real, and it spoke about Gary's severe illness. They shared an Instagram post with a video of writing the lyrics. The caption stated that they were planning to wait for some time and release the album but decided to do it after witnessing the "outpouring of love" for their father.

"We wrote this song when this all started, and we want to be as real and true and honest as possible for the people that have been there for us the most. We shot a quick video here in the hospital to go along with it, and it's out on YouTube now. Gonna try to get it out everywhere else soon. This is our song, God is Really Real. Love you guys," they added.

AJR Brothers canceled their upcoming shows that were supposed to be held in July 2023

AJR canceled a few of their shows due to their father's health problems (Image via Manny Carabel/Getty Images)

AJR Brothers announced the cancelation of their upcoming tours that were supposed to be held in July 2023. The trio was scheduled to headline Milwaukee's Summerfest on July 6, 2023, and also open for the Imagine Dragons at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on July 8, 2023.

The trio was also supposed to perform on July 7, 2023, at the new Roc the Lake Festival at Constellation Brands – Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center in Canandaigua.

The reason behind the cancelation of the shows was their father, Gary Metzger's, health issues. On July 2, 2023, the band shared a Facebook post that included a few pictures of all the brothers with their father. They started by writing that a lot of things are going on in their lives and that Gary's health condition is not so good.

"It's been a horrible, insane, scary, beautiful year, and in the short future, it feels like our time with Gary might soon be over. We hope you guys can understand, we gotta cancel the upcoming July shows and spend as much time with him as possible (All your tickets will be refunded of course)," they added.

They addressed their upcoming album, titled TMM, which was written in 2022, saying that their emotions have been featured in the album's music and that it will speak to everything they have gone through. The post ended by stating:

"We're all lucky to have had the best Dad ever, and to have known such a caring, generous, loving human being. Love you guys so much, and speak soon."

AJR Brothers have released four albums in their career

AJR Brothers released their debut studio album, Living Room, in March 2015, which had two singles. This was followed by The Click in June 2017, which was trending on the Billboard charts.

Their next two albums, Neotheater and OK Orchestra, were released in 2019 and 2021. They have released a few EPs and are known for their singles, which include Let It Snow, Snowglobe, Weak, 100 Bad Days, Record Player, The DJ Is Crying for Help, and more.

