Who is Kirsten Meehan? Meet Renovation 911 co-host ahead of season 1 premiere

Renovation 911 will premiere its first season on HGTV on Tuesday, March 28, at 9 pm ET. Viewers can also watch the show on Discovery+ one day after the television premiere.

On this show, homes that have been destroyed or damaged by fires, floods, storms, or other unexpected disasters will be rescued. Lindsey Uselding and Kirsten Meehan, emergency restoration experts based in Minneapolis, will co-host Renovation 911.

Co-host Kirsten Meehan, who owns her own business called Ungerman, has been working since she was a teenager.

In the wake of rescuing her clients' houses, Renovation 911 co-host Kirsten Meehan loves giving them "a fresh start"

As a teenager and college student, Kirsten Meehan worked for Ungerman during the summers as a painter and demolition worker. After graduating with a BA in Communication Arts from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2004, she began working full-time for the company as a project manager.

She now co-owns her family's business, Ungerman, where she ensures that clients receive quality craftsmanship and world-class customer service. It is a construction company that “specializes in emergency residential repair and restoration to address storm, fire, and water damage.”

In addition to her work, she also enjoys golf, cooking, reading, and traveling with her husband and their two children. Going by her social media profiles, it's evident she likes to keep her personal life private and hasn't revealed much about her husband and children.

She and her sister will now be seen on Renovation 911 with HGTV showcasing their house-building skills. The sisters shared their thoughts about the work they do.

In Lindsey's opinion:

“When a client has an emergency, Kirsten and I make sure their family is okay and promise to get them back in their home as fast as possible. We guide them through the restoration process, but our job is about more than restoring a house. It’s about bringing a family back home to live.”

In addition to this, Kirsten mentions:

“Lindsey and I see house emergencies of all shapes and sizes. The key is that we stay positive for our clients no matter the extent of the damage and show them the fun in reimagining their new and improved home. We love giving them a fresh start.”

HGTV's Renovation 911 will see Kirsten Meehan and Lindsey Uselding bring families back to their homes

In the first episode, the sisters are faced with the task of rebuilding the kitchen, living room, garage, and everything else they lost in the disaster.

The synopsis of the first episode, titled Fires, Floods and Teenagers, reads:

“Lindsey and Kirsten have their hands full restoring a family's kitchen, living room, and garage, all destroyed by a raging fire; they investigate a scene where a joyriding teenager crashed into a house, demolishing an outer wall and a fireplace.”

This will be followed by the second episode on April 4, 2023. It is expected that there will be a total of five episodes.

A major part of Lindsey's responsibilities will be logistics and insurance, while Kirsten will be responsible for construction and design.

Ultimately, this initiative will be aimed at making the families who suffer the trauma of home destruction feel that their homes are more beautiful and safe than before.

The synopsis for Renovation 911 reads as follows:

“Emergency restoration experts and sisters, Kirsten Meehan and Lindsey Uselding, rescue homes in Minneapolis that have recently experienced unexpected and tragic property disasters.”

The first episode of HGTV's Renovation 911 premieres on Tuesday, March 28 at 9 pm ET.

