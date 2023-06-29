Who is Lance Gross? Meet the actor who plays Gabriel aka Black Ceasar in Call Her King

Lance Gross takes on the role of Gabriel, aka Black Ceasar, in the upcoming film Call Her King. Premiering exclusively on BET+ on July 6, 2023, the movie follows Judge King's captivating journey as she faces a high-stakes hostage crisis. When Gabriel's brother, Sean Samuels, is sentenced to death, chaos ensues as he takes control of the courthouse, intensifying the suspenseful narrative.

With his charismatic presence and versatile acting skills, Gross captivates audiences with his portrayal. Notable works in his career include roles in House of Payne, Tyler Perry's Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor, and The Last Fall.

Gross's performances have earned him critical acclaim and established him as a respected figure in the entertainment industry.

Lance Gross delivers a remarkable performance as Gabriel, also known as Black Caesar, in the enthralling thriller series Call Her King. The narrative takes a gripping turn when Gabriel's brother, Sean Samuels (Jason Mitchell), is sentenced to death, setting off a chain of events that leads to the hijacking of the courthouse.

As the tension escalates, Gross captivates audiences with his compelling portrayal, exuding a magnetic presence and showcasing his exceptional acting prowess.

In the trailer of Call Her King, Gross's portrayal of Gabriel leaves a lasting impact, as he effortlessly commands the screen with his raw charisma and intensity. His character becomes the focal point of the story, with the dynamics between Gabriel and Jaeda King (Naturi Naughton) forming the crux of the narrative.

Here is the official synopsis of Call Her King as stated by BET+:

''Directed by Wes Miller (A Day to Die), Call Her King follows Judge Jaeda King (Naughton), who has just sentenced Sean Samuels (Mitchell) to death when the courthouse is hijacked by Samuels’ brother Gabriel, also known as Black Caesar (Gross). The Judge must then rely on her wits, strength, and skill to find a way to end the standoff, save the hostages and fight her way out.''

Everything to know about fan's favorite Lance Gross

Lance Gross, born on July 8, 1981, in Oakland, California, is an American actor known for his notable works in film and television. Gross began his career with modeling before transitioning into acting. He studied at Howard University and later honed his craft at the Ivana Chubbuck Studio in Los Angeles.

Gross has achieved recognition for his performances in various projects. He starred in the TV series Tyler Perry's House of Payne as Calvin Payne and in Our Kind of People as Tyrique Freeman. He also appeared in films such as Dutch, The Last Fall, and When Love Kills: The Falicia Blakely Story, showcasing his range as an actor.

Throughout his career, Gross has garnered multiple accolades, including three NAACP Image Awards. He received nominations for Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series for his work on House of Payne.

Gross's talent and dedication to his craft have solidified his standing as a respected figure in the entertainment industry.

With his charismatic presence and ability to bring depth to his characters, Lance Gross continues to captivate audiences with his performances. His talent and versatility have earned him a place among the esteemed actors of his generation, and he continues to deliver compelling portrayals that resonate with viewers.

Call Her King premiers on BET+ on July 6, 2023.

