Who is Lanfear in The Wheel of Time season 2? Everything to know about the new character

The Wheel of Time season 2, streaming on Amazon Prime, has rapidly gained attention for its intriguing twists and compelling characters, marking it as a fantasy series not to be missed. This season stands out, especially with the introduction of a character that has kept viewers eagerly speculating.

Central to the buzz of The Wheel of Time season 2 is the questions surrounding Lanfear. Questions abound: Who exactly is she? How does she fit into the overarching narrative, and what pivotal role might she assume as events unfold?

To simplify, Lanfear's debut in The Wheel of Time season 2 presents her as a formidable sorcerer and a member of the feared Forsaken. She shares a significant history with Rand al'Thor, the foretold hero of the saga, making her emergence a thrilling addition to the series' storyline.

The Wheel of Time season 2: Lanfear steps out of the shadows

In The Wheel of Time season 2, a major plot twist has viewers eagerly tuning in for each episode. Lanfear, rather than appearing in her true form, cleverly hides behind the persona of Selene.

Selene is depicted as an enigmatic lady who successfully captures the interest of our main hero, Rand al'Thor.

This deep connection, however, starts to unravel when, in the fourth episode, aptly titled Daughter of the Night, the layers of deception are peeled back to reveal her genuine identity and the dangerous motives she carries.

The universe of The Wheel of Time features a group of ominous figures known as the Forsaken. They are a band of 13 masterful magicians with immense power and sway.

Among this formidable group, Lanfear stands out, not just for her capabilities but also for her intricate past.

Lanfear's introduction isn't entirely a surprise for those familiar with the original book series. She first steps into the limelight in the second installment, "The Great Hunt," under the moniker "Daughter of the Night." Delving deeper into her past, we discover Lanfear's roots as an Aes Sedai, a title reminiscent of witches in other tales.

More than her powers, Lanfear's history is tightly intertwined with a figure known as the Dragon. Not the current Dragon, Rand, but his previous life as Lews Therin Telamon.

The two shared a passionate yet rocky love affair, which took a turn for the worse, primarily due to Lanfear's relentless pursuit of dominance and control.

This backstory, rich in romance and betrayal, heavily influences Lanfear's actions and decisions in The Wheel of Time season 2, making her a character to watch closely as the series progresses.

Future implications for The Wheel of Time season 2

With Lanfear's introduction and the subsequent twists in The Wheel of Time season 2, viewers can anticipate a roller-coaster of events. The character's resurrection and her evident pursuit of Rand hint at her becoming a pivotal antagonist this season, possibly overshadowing other threats.

Sanaa Hamri, the executive producer and director, shared insights in a recent interview, expressing her satisfaction with Natasha O'Keefe's portrayal of Selene/Lanfear.

"I believe that art is about freedom of expression and of choosing where we land those things, I think Natasha O'Keefe does a tremendous job with Selene. It's really, really strong and I think she's such a great addition to the ensemble cast, so I feel like everything fits where it needs to fit and one has to watch the rest of the season too."

She teased more unexpected turns in the coming episodes of The Wheel of Time season 2.

"There are a lot more surprises," she said.

As the season progresses on Prime Video, season 2 of The Wheel of Time promises to engage and surprise its audience with more riveting narratives and character developments.