Who did Lee Whitlock play in Grange Hill? Tributes pour in as actor dies aged 54

Lee Whitlock, a British TV and movie actor known for being a part of projects like Wish You Were Here, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street, and more, passed away at 54, as confirmed by his acting agency on Monday, February 20.

The actor, who appeared in four episodes of BBC One TV drama Grange Hill as Bevis Loveday, worked as an actor for more than four decades. His agency Urban Collective tweeted on Monday, informing its followers about the passing of Lee Whitlock. Here's what the tweet reads:

Urban Collective @collectiveurban Saddened by the death of our client Lee Whitlock.

Lee was a great character & a great actor who has left a legacy of brave & groundbreaking work achieved at a particularly young age. Lee was hugely entertaining, funny & positive to work with, condolences to family & friends. RIP Saddened by the death of our client Lee Whitlock. Lee was a great character & a great actor who has left a legacy of brave & groundbreaking work achieved at a particularly young age. Lee was hugely entertaining, funny & positive to work with, condolences to family & friends. RIP

As of this article's writing, the cause of Whitlock's death is yet to be revealed by the concerned parties.

"I was always a fan of Lee Whitlock since...": Netizens pay tributes to the departed actor on social media

The news of Whitlock's passing shocked many, who were quick enough to react on social media. Some reminisced about the late actor's career-defining performances in different shows and movies, including Two of Us, which is considered groundbreaking for the treatment of the theme of homos*xuality, and Shine on Harvey Moon. In contrast, others paid their tributes with "RIP" messages.

English actor Andrew Lancel, best known for appearing in BBC One's Cardiac Arrest, shared his thoughts by claiming he was always a fan of Whitlock since the latter's role in Shine on Harvey Moon. Lancel, who was also Whitlock's co-actor on two projects, tweeted:

Andrew Lancel @AndrewLancel I was always a fan of Lee Whitlock since Shine on Harvey Moon. Through his film and tv career I loved his work as did millions. It was a joy to work with him twice and to know him as a funny, gentle, lovely man. And fantastic actor. Gone far too soon. I was always a fan of Lee Whitlock since Shine on Harvey Moon. Through his film and tv career I loved his work as did millions. It was a joy to work with him twice and to know him as a funny, gentle, lovely man. And fantastic actor. Gone far too soon. ❤️ https://t.co/ffalLYwnP7

British author Matthew Todd remembered Whitlock's performance on Two of Us while claiming how the late actor got recognition through Shine on Harvey Moon, the '80s show in which Whitlock had around 41 appearances. He tweeted:

Matthew Todd 🌏🔥 @MrMatthewTodd Oh no! So sad to hear that Lee Whitlock has passed away. He was great in the moving BBC early gay drama The Two of Us which was way ahead of its time. Also known to a generation from Shine on Harvey Moon. Bless him. What a sad loss. RIP Oh no! So sad to hear that Lee Whitlock has passed away. He was great in the moving BBC early gay drama The Two of Us which was way ahead of its time. Also known to a generation from Shine on Harvey Moon. Bless him. What a sad loss. RIP https://t.co/NtRKxM948V

Liam Rudden, a playwright, journalist, and theatre director, also shared his thoughts on Twitter as he wrote:

Líam Rudden @LiamRudden

#RIP Sorry to read that the actor Lee Whitlock has left us at the age of just 54. From Grange Hill to London's Burning, Shine On Harvey Moon, Two Of Us, #TheBill and so much more, he was a such a well kent face of his generation. #RIP LeeWhitlock Sorry to read that the actor Lee Whitlock has left us at the age of just 54. From Grange Hill to London's Burning, Shine On Harvey Moon, Two Of Us, #TheBill and so much more, he was a such a well kent face of his generation. #RIP #RIPLeeWhitlock https://t.co/8W3e9UEvky

Another user tweeted about how Whitlock's Two of Us helped them "coming to terms with their identity" and how they held the actor in "great esteem."

DJGaryBaldy @DJGaryBaldy



I read the book before I saw the BBC film



I held Lee Whitlock in great esteem @CAdamMartin The Two Of Us helped me come to terms with who I am.I read the book before I saw the BBC filmI held Lee Whitlock in great esteem @CAdamMartin The Two Of Us helped me come to terms with who I am.I read the book before I saw the BBC filmI held Lee Whitlock in great esteem

Here are some of the other reactions from netizens on Twitter:

🌈 🔶christian martin 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 @CAdamMartin The Two of Us was such an important film to many - especially me - the same age as #leewhitlock he was a tv crush for me and this film was played over and over and over again by me on the VHS recorder we had....oftentimes when family were out of the house...RIP too soon The Two of Us was such an important film to many - especially me - the same age as #leewhitlock he was a tv crush for me and this film was played over and over and over again by me on the VHS recorder we had....oftentimes when family were out of the house...RIP too soon

Jamie @AllotmentGas Sad to hear of the death of Lee Whitlock, loved him in Shine on Harvey Moon. Sad to hear of the death of Lee Whitlock, loved him in Shine on Harvey Moon.

Terry Alderton @TerryAlderton I’ve just heard the news about Lee Whitlock… I hadn’t see Lee in year’s but what a laugh he was! What a dam dam shame! And only 54?! #rip I’ve just heard the news about Lee Whitlock… I hadn’t see Lee in year’s but what a laugh he was! What a dam dam shame! And only 54?! #rip

Bunny Galore @BunnyGalore Awww so sad to hear we’ve lost Lee Whitlock at the age of 54, just adored him in Shine on Harvey Moon and Two of Us , and he did every tv show you can think of , for a generation he’s the loveable cheeky cockney scamp and we’ll never forget him. Awww so sad to hear we’ve lost Lee Whitlock at the age of 54, just adored him in Shine on Harvey Moon and Two of Us , and he did every tv show you can think of , for a generation he’s the loveable cheeky cockney scamp and we’ll never forget him. https://t.co/TeqTnA2yUf

Piebury Corner @PieburyCorner Shine on Lee Whitlock, may you rest in peace brother. Shine on Lee Whitlock, may you rest in peace brother.

Mark Binmore @MarkBinmore Sad to hear actor Lee Whitlock has died. We met back in '87 at some stage school chinwag and when he was filming the LGBTQ drama Two of Us which was ground breaking at the time. Far too young. Sad to hear actor Lee Whitlock has died. We met back in '87 at some stage school chinwag and when he was filming the LGBTQ drama Two of Us which was ground breaking at the time. Far too young.

Sacerdos 🇺🇦🇻🇦🇮🇪 @UrbanHermit15 Saddened to hear that the actor Lee Whitlock has died at the age of 54. I loved him in Shine on Harvey Moon, he did every tv show you can think of. For a generation he was the loveable cheeky cockney scamp and we wont forget him. May he Rest in Peace. Saddened to hear that the actor Lee Whitlock has died at the age of 54. I loved him in Shine on Harvey Moon, he did every tv show you can think of. For a generation he was the loveable cheeky cockney scamp and we wont forget him. May he Rest in Peace. https://t.co/rBXARoCLC9

Lee Whitlock's TV movie, Two of Us, where he was the lead actor alongside Jason Rush, received much appreciation for its criticism of the Thatcherite government's attempted prohibition (via section 28 legislation) on s*x education around LGTBTQ+.

Lee Whitlock last appeared as Spencer in Israr Azam-directed D Is for Detroit, which came out in 2022. No information is available in the public domain about the late actor's relationship and marital status.

