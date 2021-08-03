Who was Lilia Aragón? All about the legendary Mexican telenovela star as she passes away at 82

Actress, politician, and comic book writer Lilia Aragón recently passed away on August 2nd at the age of 82. The latest tweet was from the National Association of Actors (ANDA):

“The National Association of Actors deeply regrets the death of our colleague Lilia Aragón del Rivero, who was the General Secretary of our union during the 2006-2010 period. Our sincere condolences to her family and friends. Rest in Peace.”

ANDA, along with colleagues from the artistic milieu, followers and cultural institutions, mourned the tragic death of the actress. There was no confirmation of her cause of death. However, some sources say that it was because of an intestinal complication. Producer Morris Gilbert sent his condolences to Lilia Aragón’s children and relatives.

La Asociación Nacional de Actores lamenta profundamente el fallecimiento de nuestra compañera Lilia Aragón del Rivero, quien fuera Secretaria General de nuestro sindicato durante el período 2006-2010. Nuestras sinceras condolencias a sus familiares y amigos. Descanse en Paz pic.twitter.com/zvTqhddP8y — Asociación Nacional de Actores (@andactores) August 2, 2021

Who is Lilia Aragón?

Lilia Aragón was born on September 22nd 1938 as Lilia Isabel Aragón del Rivero. She is a well-known Mexican film, television, stage actress, and politician. She was the Secretary of the National Association of Actors and was the Deputy of the LIX Legislature of the Mexican Congress, representing the Federal District as a replacement of Elba Esther Gordillo.

She first married the late politician Eduardo Soto. She gave birth to three sons, Alejandro Aragón, Gabriela, and Enrique. She then tied the knot with editor Guillermo Mendizabal and gave birth to her fourth son, Pablo.

Lilia has been a part of film and television for more than 50 years. She graduated as a lawyer from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) and took training in Fine Arts. Her career started as an actress in the theater and she never abandoned it.

She has played major roles in more than 20 films. A few of them had international repercussions like “Mictlan or the house of those who are no longer” in 1969 and were nominated at the Cannes Festival in 1970. Lilia Aragón’s most remembered films include Aunt Isabel’s Garden in 1972 and Angel of Fire in 1992.

Edited by Gautham Balaji