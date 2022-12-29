Who is Lim Min-su? Meet the Miss Korea 2020 contestant from Single’s Inferno season 2

Single’s Inferno season 2 recently premiered on Netflix and has released six episodes so far. Over the past few episodes, viewers got to see the contestants go to paradise on dates.

This week, the famed reality TV dating series brought in two new participants, one of whom was Lim Min-su, who took part in Miss Korea 2020.

Featuring 12 singletons on a deserted island looking for their perfect match, Netflix's Single’s Inferno season 2 sets itself apart from other dating shows because of an interesting rule: Contestants on the show cannot share any personal information about themselves - apart from their name - with each other.

The singletons are only allowed to use their charm and personality to win the hearts of those that they are interested in. If they match as a couple, they get to go on a lavish date to paradise where they spend the night getting to know each other on a more personal level. In paradise, they can also reveal their age, job, and other personal details.

Lim Min-su stirs up drama as she chooses to go on a date with Yoong-jae in Single’s Inferno season 2

According to her Instagram profile, Lim Min-su took part in Miss Korea 2020, but didn't win the crown back then. On December 31, 2020, she uploaded a post on social media from the Pageant, saying:

"I will never forget 2020 that made my dreams come true. I hope the next year is full of more unforgettable things."

Min-su is a model who describes herself as an artist. She currently has only around 4K followers on her Instagram page, but that is bound to increase with her appearance in Single’s Inferno season 2.

During her introduction, the Netflix star shared:

"My personality is kind of like an iron hand in a velvety glove. People tend to see me as someone who laughs a lot and has a soft personality. But if there's something I want to do, or feel like I should do, I tend to be extremely proactive. I'm quite adamant in my taste for men. So if I see someone I want, I think I'm the type of person to go straight for him without looking elsewhere."

She continued:

"Since I'm joining late, there won't be many opportunities. So I think I should hurry and find someone who I like and go straight for him."

Judging by the trailer for next week's episode, Min-su does exactly what she said during her introduction and goes on a date with Yoong-Jae. This stirs up considerable drama because Yoong-Jae was pursuing Choi Seo-eun, and the two seemed happy with each other.

However, the trailer shows Yoong-Jae laughing and having fun on a date with Min-su, which leaves Seo-eun upset. To see what happens, viewers must wait till next week when two new episodes will be released.

Single’s Inferno season one and two are available to stream only on Netflix.

