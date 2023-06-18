Who is Linda Hamilton? The Terminator star set to join Stranger Things season 5

Season 5 of Stranger Things will have The Terminator star Linda Hamilton in a major role. This massive announcement was made on Saturday during Netflix's annual Tudum event. Tudum is a subsidiary website under the streamer that offers exclusive interviews, BTS content, news, and more from your favorite Netflix shows.

Linda Hamilton is joining the cast of Stranger Things 5!

Even though it is confirmed that Hamilton will appear in the next/final season of Stranger Things, her exact role has been kept hush-hush.

Linda Hamilton has appeared in several TV shows and movies in all these years

Born on September 26, 1956, in Salisbury, Maryland, Linda Hamilton's father departed when she was only five years old. Her mother took up with a chief of police. She has three sisters and one brother among her siblings. She was said to have been a bookworm as a child. She went to school in Salisbury and did her college in Chestertown, Maryland. She then educated herself on the art of acting in New York City.

After a couple of minor roles, her big break came in a prime-time soap opera, Secrets of Midland Heights. In 1982, she made her movie debut in the film TAG: The Assassination Game. She was gradually getting attention from many filmmakers, as a magazine listed her as one of the "Promising New Actors of 1982."

She starred in several hit films like Children of the Corn, Black Moon Rising, etc. In 1984, she was cast as Sarah Connor in The Terminator, and the rest is history. The film also starred Michael Biehn and Arnold Schwarzenegger. She then starred in the TV series Beauty and the Beast. She received Emmy Award and Golden Globe Award nominations for playing Catherine Chandler on the show.

Linda Hamilton reprised her Sarah Connor character in 1991's Terminator 2: Judgment Day, 2009's Terminator Salvation, and 2019's Terminator: Dark Fate.

Even though The Terminator film series was the highlight of her career, in a 2020 interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Linda Hamilton expressed her desire to not play Sarah Connor again.

"I would really appreciate maybe a smaller version, where so many millions are not at stake. Today’s audience is just so unpredictable, she said.

"I can’t tell you how many laymen just go, ‘Well, people don’t go to the movies anymore.’ It should definitely not be such a high-risk financial venture, but I would be quite happy to never return. So no, I am not hopeful, because I would really love to be done," she continued.

Linda Hamilton was married to Bruce Abbott and then to James Cameron. Both of them ended up divorcing. She has a son from her first marriage and a daughter from her second. She apparently suffered from depression and bipolar disorder in the 1980s but managed it with therapy and medication.

Stranger Things synopsis

According to IMDb, the synopsis of the show reads:

"When a young boy disappears, his mother, a police chief and his friends must confront terrifying supernatural forces in order to get him back."

Stranger Things stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Cara Buono, Matthew Modine, and several others.

