Who was Lisa Brown? Soap star of 'Guiding Light' and 'As the World Turns' dies at 67

As per multiple reports, on November 22, Emmy-nominated soap actress Lisa Brown passed away at 67 years of age. According to Soap Opera Digest, Lisa died from a short illness.

Meanwhile, news of her demise was broken by As the World Turns co-star Martha Byrne, who told Soap Opera Digest:

“She was my friend since I was 15 years old. Lisa was my mentor, mother, sister and so much more for my life. As a scene partner, she was always present and full of creativity.”

Lisa Brown is survived by her husband, her two children and her two grandchildren.

What is Lisa Brown known for?

Lisa Brown was born in Kansas City, Missouri, USA, on 2 August 1954. She is best known for her roles in projects like As the World Turns (1956), Guiding Light (1952) and Gotham the Series (2009).

In 1985, Lisa Brown was cast in As the World Turns, where she portrayed Iva Snyder in 144 episodes for 21 years, spanning from 1985 to 2006. The actress made her debut in acting with Loving in 1983. However, before her role in Loving, Lisa starred in 42nd Street.

In 1980, the Kansas-native appeared in Guiding Light as Nola Reardon (Chamberlain) in around 94 episodes, which spanned 29 years, from 1980 to 2009. She also worked as an additional crew member in some of her projects like Guiding Light, where she served as the acting coach for over 1400 episodes of the series.

Lisa Brown’s family

Not much is known about her parents and there is sparse information regarding her former relationships. Lisa was married to her Guiding Light co-star, Tom Nielsen, from 1982 till 1991, when they divorced. Interestingly, Nielsen had also played Lisa’s on-screen boyfriend on the show.

The former couple share a son, James Anthony Nielsen, who coincidentally also played Lisa's on-screen son in Guiding Light.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

In 1997, Lisa Brown married Brian Neary, with whom she was reportedly married until her demise. The actress has two children, including James Anthony Nielsen.

Edited by Sabine Algur