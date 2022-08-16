Who is Ludo Lefebvre from Selena + Chef Season 4? Meet one of the “World’s 50 Greatest Chefs”

Season 4 of the fan-favorite cooking show Selena + Chef is set to release on August 18. The cooking show is back with multiple cooking sessions for Selena Gomez, who will receive help from a world-class chef. One of the featured chefs is the 51-year-old Ludovic Lefebvre, a Michelin-star French chef, restaurateur, author, and television personality.

Season 4 will feature the Emmy-winning singer Gomez visiting Malibu on a summer vacation with her friends and family, where she will receive culinary training from the world's best chefs like Adrienne Cheatham, Devonn Francis, Gordon Ramsay, Kristen Kish, Ludo Lefebvre, Matty Matheson, Nick DiGiovanni, Paola Velez, Priya Krishna, and Rachael Ray.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

SELENA + CHEF is back! This time Selena heads to the beach with her friends and family for some summer fun. Season four takes place in a beautiful Malibu beach house where Selena will continue to learn the joys of cooking with all-star chefs.

Selena + Chef's Ludovic Lefebvre has 12 years of training

World-renowned chef Ludovic Lefebvre has trained in France for 12 years with some great masters of French cuisine such as Alain Passard, Pierre Gagnaire, Marc Meneau, and Guy Martin.

After training in France, Lefebvre started working in fine-dining restaurants like L'Orangerie and, eventually, Bastide. He created his own unique dishes, such as Poularde marinated in Pepsi-Cola with popcorn, and Panna Cotta topped with caviar in a salted-butter caramel sauce.

In fact, in 1999, 2000, and 2006 he won the prestigious Mobil Travel Guide Five Star Award in the two restaurants he worked in.

Soon after this, when the Bastide restaurant closed for renovation, he created the memorable dining experience known as LudoBites, which was ultimately deemed by LA Weekly's Pulitzer Prize-winning critic Jonathan Gold as a "transforming moment" in the Los Angeles restaurant scene.

Moreover, in 2010, the Selena + Chef's featured star brought the concept of 'fried chicken' to the streets of Los Angeles by opening his food truck, known on the streets as LudoTruck.

Following this, Ludo also opened the casual fine-dining restaurant Trois Mec, and James-Beard nominated Petit Trois in 2014. Furthermore, in October 2015, he opened his first brunch-only concept, Trois Familia, in Silverlake, CA.

Lefebvre has also been titled one of the "World's 50 Greatest Chefs" by Relais & Chateaux and was a James Beard Award finalist for "Rising Star Chef," Best Chef West," and "Best Culinary Program" for hosting Mind of Chef.

To add to his accomplishments, Ludo Lefebvre has authored two cookbooks: LudoBites, Recipes and Stories from the Pop-Up Restaurants of Ludo Lefebvre and Crave: The Feast of the Five Senses, and has also starred in three seasons of ABC's hit cooking competition, The Taste.

In addition, Lefebvre has made numerous TV appearances, including Iron Chef America, Top Chef Masters, Hell's Kitchen, Ludo Bites America on the Sundance Channel and The Taste with Anthony Bourdain, among others.

Viewers can watch the premiere of the upcoming show on August 18 on HBOMax.

