Who was Luis Vasquez ? All about The Soft Moon as musician dies aged 44 

The Soft Moon’s lead singer, Luis Vasquez, has passed away at the age of 44. News of the same was confirmed by his manager, Marco Rapisarda. As per CBS, preliminary reports have also revealed that Vasquez's death is connected to that of two others.

According to Knot Fest, law enforcement revealed that techno practitioner Juan Mendez, best known as "Silent Servant," as well as his partner, Simone Ling, also passed away. At the time of writing this article, the causes of death were not made public.

The Soft Moon took to Instagram to make the news of Luis Vasquez’s passing public. They wrote on their social media profile:

“It is with great sadness that we announce our dear friend, Luis Vasquez has passed away. Our hearts and thoughts are with his family, friends and extended music family. We ask to respect their privacy during this difficult time. If you have a memory of Luis, no matter if you were a close friend of his or not, please feel free to share. This is a huge loss and our hearts are broken.”

The Soft Moon’s Luis Vasquez was a punk and Afro-Cuban artist

According to Pitchfork, Luis Vasquez founded The Soft Moon after being inspired by bands like Suicide and Joy Division. His Afro-Cuban heritage also played a key role in the creation of his signature tracks.

According to All Music, Vasquez fell in love with music at the young age of 12 when his grandfather brought him a guitar. By the time that he was 15, he started his own band and was part of the punk music scene. He eventually founded The Soft Moon in his 20s.

The Oakland, California-native released his self-titled debut album in November 2010. Since then, he has released multiple EPs and albums like Total Decay, Evidence, Criminal and A Body of Errors, amongst others.

Although he initially rose to fame in California, he moved to Venice, Italy before eventually settling in Berlin.

"Your music and words touched so many": Tributes pour in as The Soft Moon founder passes away

Ever since news of his death became public, fans have taken to the internet to pay tribute to the talented musician, who had amassed nearly 50K followers on Instagram with over 100K monthly listeners on Spotify. Many took to his Instagram account to flood the comment section with tributary messages. A few read:

Tributes pour in as The Soft Moon singer passes away (Image via the_soft_moon/ Instagram)

Fans are now waiting to hear what exactly happened to the musician. Funeral and memorial arrangement details were not made public at the time of writing this article.