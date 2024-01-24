Who is Madame LaQueer? RuPaul's Drag Race star comes out as trans

Madame LaQueer, a distinguished drag performer from Carolina, Puerto Rico, has etched her name in the annals of RuPaul's Drag Race history with her dynamic presence in season 4. Madame, the drag mother of Lineysha Sparx, a contestant from season 5 of RuPaul's Drag Race, has been involved in the drag scene since 2000.

Recently, she embraced a new chapter in her life, announcing her transition and adopting the name Madame Cassandra Uzumaki LaQueer in drag, and Cassie, short for Cassandra, out of drag.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, published on January 23, 2024, she talked about coming out and accepting herself. This reflects her journey of self-discovery and might resonate with many facing similar paths toward embracing their true selves.

Madame LaQueer's bold transition highlights journey of self-discovery

Madame LaQueer's persona is a blend of drama and depth, originating from a character in a Telemundo soap opera from the '80s. The name Queer, drawn from her favorite TV show Queer as Folk, signifies both her identity and her unique perspective.

Madame's journey on RuPaul's Drag Race was marked by her win in a maxi challenge during episode 2, showcasing her talent and leaving a lasting impression despite her exit in episode 4.

The road to self-acceptance for Madame LaQueer involved deep introspection and confronting long-standing internal conflicts. The realization of being trans dawned in 2006, yet it took years of grappling with societal norms and personal fears before she could embrace her truth.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, she stated,

“It’s something I’ve been pondering for myself for years…It’s now or never. I think this serves for me to be a voice for those that have persuaded themselves into not pursuing their truths and let time take over. It’s never too late to come out and live your true experience and be yourself and be authentic. There’s nothing like feeling loved in your own skin.”

The decision to come out was not premeditated but was a result of a profound moment of self-realization. This turning point led her to publicly embrace her identity as Madame Cassandra Uzumaki LaQueer, a name that signifies her journey and the new chapter she has embarked on.

"I kind of talked myself out of it. A couple of years ago, I started pondering it again, but I talked myself out of it,” said Madame LaQueer.

She continued,

"Madame LaQueer gave me a whiff of how that empowerment would feel, because Madame LaQueer gets the boys, but, Carlos, unfortunately, was not that lucky. I felt like, Okay, this is how I need to regain control of my life, because even as a boy, I looked at myself in the mirror, and I still see the woman in there, but, no, she can’t come out, it’s too late."

Key conversations with RuPaul's Drag Race peer Jade Jolie provided her with the support and understanding she needed. Talking about the conversation, Madame said,

"The climax of the story is just coincidentally having to carpool with Jade Jolie to a gig we had together, and we had hours to talk. It came out in the conversation, and she knew everything I was going to say. She clocked it quickly, and it just made sense. Like, girl, it’s now or never."

She further stated,

"I was giving her a little bit of a backstory, and she thought I was coming out as trans to her. She was like, 'Oh my God, there are resources, you can live your truth!' and I was like, 'No that's not it,' and I brushed it off and moved on, because I wasn’t ready to face that, but she clocked it!"

Reflecting on her journey, RuPaul's Drag Race fame Madame LaQueer's story is about her role in nurturing and inspiring others. Her legacy is evident in the vibrant performances of her drag daughters and in the hearts of those she has encouraged to live boldly and authentically.

Final thoughts

Madame LaQueer's journey from a contestant on RuPaul's Drag Race to a beloved icon in the drag community and a beacon of authenticity is a narrative of courage, transformation, and influence. Her announcement and the subsequent outpouring of support underscore the evolving conversation around gender identity and acceptance.