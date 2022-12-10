Who is Maja Janeska? Tributes pour in as influencer who 'feared for her life' found dead

South African influencer and makeup artist Maja Janeska, 39, was found dead on December 2, 2022. She was killed "under mysterious circumstances" by a gunshot wound to her head at her luxury home in Johannesburg, South Africa.

In a statement by a police spokesperson, Lt. Col. Mavela Masondo said that the YouTuber influencer, who was also known as Maya Mia (@007MayaMia) on the platform, was found by cops in her bedroom with a "firearm next to her," before being "certified dead by the paramedics."

Maja Janeska joined YouTube in October 2012 to share beauty tips. Ever since she released her first video, Secret to Long Beautiful Hair, the social media influencer has amassed over a million subscribers. Additionally, Janeska was also a well-known businesswoman, celebrity makeup artist, and diplomatic strategist, according to her professional profile. She was not married but was in a relationship with cigarette tycoon Kyle Phillips.

"My heart is shattered": Fans flood the internet with tributes in the wake of Maja Janeska's mysterious death

Netizens were shocked and saddened to hear the news about the celebrity makeup artist and YouTube influencer's untimely death. They sent their thoughts and prayers to the family. With many left wondering if her death was a suicide, they stated the importance of mental health.

Here are a few of the comments seen on Maja's Instagram posts:

More about Maja Janeska's death

According to the police report, Maja Janeska's boyfriend, Kyle Philips, was at her home brushing his teeth when he heard the gunshot sound from the bedroom.

Spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo said that the police received a phone call about an alleged suicide on the Bassonia Estate that they went to investigate. Kyle's ex-wife, Tracy, told News24 that he was "devastated and in shock by this tragedy."

According to a relative, the news has left Maja Janeska's family and friends "heartbroken" and "devastated." What added to their despair was the fact that they were not in South Africa due to "visa issues" and still hadn't seen her body. They further added that they had no "clue what is actually happening."

The relative, who chose to remain unnamed, explained that they found out about the influencers' deaths after one of Kyle's former associates contacted them about her alleged suicide. The relative added:

"She sometimes feared for her life. Her boyfriend had men working for him, and she feared them also. We are heartbroken, and we seriously don't know what to do."

Police did not comment further on her death or who the gun belonged to since it is still an open investigation.

