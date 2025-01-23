Who is Maranda Johnson? All about Kodak Black’s girlfriend as he welcomes his fifth child with another woman

Rapper, singer, and songwriter Kodak Black welcomed his fifth child, a son named Prince Vulture Octave Kapri, with a woman who goes by @the__onee on Instagram, on New Year’s Day, as per iheart.com and Vibe.

On January 19, the woman took to her Instagram and shared a carousel of pictures of the newborn alongside his birth certificate, and captioned it:

“01/01/2025, 8:00pm// PRINCE VULTURE. The Last Piece Of My Heart. Idk How I Can Ever Repay You God For My Blessings But Ima Do Right By U And My Kids In The Meantime. My Life Feel Complete Now, My Boy Is Perfect. Happy New Year #2025.”

Notably, the woman didn’t mention Kodak Black anywhere in her post nor did she post images of her newborn with the rapper. However, @the__onee celebrated a gender reveal party in August 2024 with him, and the moment features on her Instagram, dated October 27, 2024.

Kodak Black recently became a father again after he and his girlfriend Maranda Johnson welcomed their second child, son, Prince, in February 2024. She is a realtor and a reality star.

All you need to know about Maranda Johnson, Kodak Black’s girlfriend

Kodak Black has been in an on-again, off-again relationship with Maranda Johnson since 2017. The duo shares two children, a daughter, Queen Yuri, and a son, Prince Kapri. Following the birth of Prince, Kodak told TMZ in March 2024:

"It was very special to help deliver a new soul into the world. I know he's going to be a special person."

Maranda Johnson is a real estate agent by profession and is employed at Allure Realty in South Florida, owned by Sharelle Rosado. She joined the company at the age of 21. During a 2024 interview with Shout Out Miami, she noted:

"Allure isn't like most firms, business is paramount but the sisterhood, guidance, and support we provide each other is invaluable. My broker Sharelle Rosado took me underneath her wings as soon as I got my license and I've been thriving ever since."

She further shared:

"I'm proud of myself for getting this far at such a young age but this is only the beginning. I plan to venture out in other industries and conquer them too. I want to do it all, not just real estate."

In the same interview, Maranda shared that she sold snacks, swimwear, fitness gear, and colored hair during her high school years and been self-employed from her adolescence. Maranda mentioned that her ideal day out with friends would include having “a nice late lunch at the best seafood spot in south Florida, The Juicy Crab, then catch a good comedy or horror film at a cinema.”

Later, she said she would “like to enjoy nightlife with a section at a lounge and vibe out to some good music or hit a gentleman's club and throw some ones.” Maranda mentioned finishing off the day with a drive through South Florida neighborhoods while embracing architecture and later taking a walk on the beach and admiring the night sky, calling it her “favorite thing to do.”

Also an entrepreneur, Maranda owns the beauty/ cosmetics brand Seven Luke Cosmetics which she founded in 2018 and sells products such as lip glosses and eyelashes. Maranda has dropped two songs as an independent artist through her YouTube channel under the stage name Mjae.

Additionally, she is all set to star in the eight-episode reality series Wags to Riches which premiered on Netflix on January 22, 2025. Its tagline is "the only thing better than one hustler in a relationship is two” and revolves around the lives of wives and girlfriends of sportsmen and Hollywood celebrities. Maranda Johnson will be the youngest among the nine women featured in the program.

According to The U.S. Sun, she was arrested for burglary, battery, and grand theft, last year, after an altercation with Jammiah Broomfield, the mother of Kodak Black's first child.

Last August, news emerged that the Skrt rapper celebrated a baby shower and gender reveal party with another woman, marking the coming of his fifth kid. The videos and images showed Kodak and the pregnant lady rejoicing as fireworks were displayed alongside a huge sign saying, “Baby Kapri.”

Around the same time, images and videos of the rapper partying with his ex-partner Jammiah “Maya” Broomfield also circulated online. In the wake of this, Maranda Johnson began feuding with Broomfield. Taking to social media, the former wrote:

“You doing all that groupie sh*t and still don’t got sh*t. Everything he buy King you sell it to buy drugs. You deadbeat-a*s b*tch. You so proud to get f*cked and sent home. How you a side b*tch to yo own bd??”

In response, Broomfield, who’s the mother of Kodak Black’s firstborn, King Khalid Octave, retaliated.

The current status of Black and Johnson’s relationship remains undisclosed. Kodak Black now has five kids with four women. Apart from the ones already mentioned, he shares a daughter Izzabella (born in 2022) with his former girlfriend, Daijanae Ward.

