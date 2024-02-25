Who is Nizzle Man? Busta Rhymes caught on video in alleged physical altercation with the Rapper at NYC club

Rapper Busta Rhymes made headlines following a physical altercation caught on camera involving another rapper, Nizzle Man. As per TMZ, the altercation allegedly took place while the two were attending a party at Midtown Club Harbor in New York City. Footage of the altercation has since been circulating on various social media platforms.

The viral footage shows Busta Rhymes and Nizzle Man engaged in a physical altercation, however, the cause of the conflict remains unknown at this time. The video shows Busta Rhymes hitting Nizzle Man as he is pushed down a flight of stairs. As per Gazette Extra, Nizzle Man was then escorted out of the party due to the fight.

Nizzle Man is a Staten Island-based rapper who has written and sung many songs like Snakezz, Heading To The Bank, True Magic, and even Matta Queen. Renowned for his fusion of raw beats and pounding music, Nizzle Man currently resides in Los Angeles, California.

Nizzle Man engages in physical altercation with Busta Rhymes: Rapper's details revealed

Nizzle Man, an American artist and songwriter hailing from New York, was born in 2000, making him 24 years old. He entered the world of music in December 2020 with the release of his first single, Snake. Born in Port Richmond, the True Magic singer was fascinated by the music industry since he was a kid.

Hence, he started performing at the mere age of 10, as he actively participated in school shows. Additionally, Nizzle Man was featured in Shyheim’s song Momma I Killed A Man in 2010. At the age of 19, he started to rise to fame, notably appearing on MTV’s WildnOut.

The rapper is also known for his Latin music fusion, as he released the song Crypto in 2019. Many started recognizing him after he appeared on MTV’s Justina Valentine’s The Favorite Vibe Tour.

The rapper once again found himself in the spotlight following the circulation of a video showing his altercation with Busta Rhymes on social media. Conversely, Rhymes has a history of involvement in physical altercations. In 2007, he was charged for allegedly hitting his former driver. Reportedly, he also kicked a fan in the face.

Gazette Extra reported that at the time, he was given a choice of opting between six months in prison or going for anger management classes. Eight years later, he was again accused of throwing a protein shake at a worker in his gym. At the time, he was charged with harassment, and he pleaded guilty to the accusation.

While social media users continue to pick sides, Busta Rhymes faces backlash from many online. Despite this, neither Rhymes nor Nizzle Man have commented on the altercation.