Who is Marcus Spanevelo? Missing Florida mom, Cassie Carli found dead in a shallow grave in Alabama 

The body of Cassie Carli, a missing Florida woman, was found a week after she went missing, as per the authorities.

On April 3, Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson revealed at a press conference that the deceased 37-year-old was found by police on the evening of April 2 in a shallow grave inside a barn located in Alabama while carrying out a search of the property.

Carli's ex-boyfriend Marcus Spanevelo has ties to the property, according to Johnson, who spoke at a news conference on April 3. According to him, authorities established Carli's body by identifying a tattoo on it. Her autopsy will be performed on April 4. He said:

"It's not the ending that we wanted obviously, but we're hoping to provide a little closure to the family."

Carli was last seen with her 4-year-old daughter Saylor on March 27 at about 7 pm local time on Navarre Beach, where she was due to meet Spanevelo.

Both the mother and Saylor then disappeared, however Saylor was located safe two days later, according to officials.

Carli's ex-boyfriend, Spanevelo, was detained on April 1 in Lebanon, Tennessee, by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations and the Tennessee Highway Patrol, according to a news statement issued on Facebook by the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office.

Marcus Spanevelo is the father of Cassie Carli's daughter

An audio-technician by profession, Marcus Spanevelo resided in Birmingham, Alabama and was the last person to see Cassie Carli before she disappeared on March 27.

He is also the father of Carli's daughter, Saylor, and the four-year-old was found safe at his house on March 29.

While speaking to outlet WEAR-TV, The Maury County Sheriff's Office said that Spanevelo was arrested on April 1 at around 11 pm.

Spanevelo was arrested on three counts: tampering with evidence, providing false information about a missing person, and evidence destruction.

Johnson informed reporters on April 3 that Spanevelo reportedly grabbed Carli's mobile phone and disposed of it, which has since been found in an anonymous location. The sheriff said that Spanevelo "lied a couple of times in different scenarios" and "never cooperated" with police investigations in Carli's case.

In response to Spanevelo's claimed opposition to the probe, Johnson stated:

"It's your baby mother and she's missing — and you're not going to cooperate with authorities? That's kind of tell-tale."

Relatives and friends informed authorities that Carli had not been seen since 10 pm on March 27 night, when her father got a text message from her phone stating that she was having car and phone problems.

Carli's car was discovered on March 29 at Juana's Boat Ramp on Navarre Beach. Cassie Carli was formally declared missing and endangered by the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office on the same day.

The inquiry into the incident is still underway.

