Who is Marcy Smothers? Tom Smother's wife's career explored as popular comedian passes away

Marcy Smothers is the wife of Tom Smothers, the older half of the comic folk duo, The Smothers Brothers. Tom Smothers passed away on December 26 at 86. He is survived by his wife, Marcy Smothers who is known to be a renowned author, two children from his third marriage, Bo and Riley Rose, a sister, a grandson, and a son from his first marriage.

After Tom's marriages to Stephanie Shorr and Rochelle Robley ended in divorce, he married Marcy Carriker in 1990. The couple lived at their wine-producing Remick Ridge Vineyards in Sonoma County, Califf.

Tom died at his house in California after having stage 2 lung cancer.

Marcy Smothers had a formidable career in the media for several years

Marcy Smothers is a notable author known to write books Delicious Disney: Walt Disney World and Eat Like Walt: The Wonderful World of Disney Food. She is well-known in the Food and Wine industry in Northern California.

Her career in broadcasting and writing began in 2004 after she became a part of a daily radio show on KSRO in Sonoma County.

Marcy Smothers went to UCLA film school and interned with director Charles Dubin on the final season of M*A*S*H*.

According to her Meet Marcy page on her website, marcycarrikersmothers.com, she rambled about the benefits of Best Food Mayonnaire vs, Miracle Whip and NASCAR in her audition.

She was live on KSRO for 18 months from Monday to Friday. Post her radio gig, in 2006, she moved to KGO in San Fransisco as a regular fill-in host, in pursuit of seeking a larger audience and a bigger challenge.

In 2007, she discovered that Sonoma County had no food and wine lifestyle show broadcast despite being a wine country, so she started The Food Guy and Marcy Show with her friend, Guy Ferrari. The broadcast lasted for two years before she started her career as an author.

Her career as a writer started when during lunch with her friend, Mollie Katzen, one of the New York Times Bestselling cookbook authors, pitched the idea of writing to her.

Mollie had heard a series of features Marcy had written as quiz questions for commercials to be aired between The Food Guy and Marcy. She called the questions, "Snacks."

Mollie then pitched about introducing Marcy Smothers to her literary agent, and six months later, in 2013, she published and sold her book, Snacks: Adventures in Food, Aisle by Aisle, to Harper Collins. In 2014, the now-new author set her sights on Disneyland and wondered about the food scene at the theme park.

She came across the Walt Disney World when she read an insert from a 1995 newspaper. In the insert, Walt welcomed visitors to explore the food and dining scene at Disneyland. From there her idea to explore the culinary history of Disneyland and Walt Disney took birth.

Her book, Eat Like Walt: The Wonderful World of Disney Food, was published by Disney Editions in September 2017. The book was deemed a New York Times New and Noteworthy Selection in 2018.

In Fall 2021, she released Walt's Disneyland: A Walk in the Park with Walt Disney and Delicious Disney: Walt Disney World. In December 2021, Marcy gave a special presentation at Disneyland involving her insights from her books.