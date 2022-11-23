Margaret Purk, 24, a nine-month pregnant soon-to-be-mother, was brutally murdered in 1985 by her then-husband Scott Purk, who persuaded authorities that the incident was a suicide for nearly 24 years.

In 2011, a series of arson cases involving the husband led to a re-examination, and a forensic pathologist eventually categorized it as a homicide. Scott Purk was found guilty in late 2015, more than 31 years after the murder.

Dateline: Unforgettable's episode titled Secrets From the Grave highlights all of this and more from Margaret Purk's decades-old case. The episode also mentions Michael Metcalf, Margaret's brother, as he discusses the murder and shares his own experiences with Scott.

While Metcalf's current whereabouts remain uncertain as he chose a life away from the spotlight, this article will delve into his previous interviews.

Margaret Purk's brother Michael claimed that he always knew Scott Purk was "bad news"

Margaret Purk's younger brother, Michael Metcalf, was one of the few individuals who consistently had her back. Michael was her husband Scott Purk's friend from school. He previously disclosed that he and his family have always perceived Scott as unusual and strange, with an almost repulsive characteristic. On The Dr. Oz Show, Metcalf admitted,

"My impression of Scott was he was a constant liar, that he was just bad news, that he was going to be nothing but trouble as long as Meg was with him."

He added:

"There had been different things he had done all through high school, they were just very odd. My mom had even tried to talk her [Margaret] out of it [marriage to Scott], offered her money, just get away from him. Unfortunately, Meg wouldn’t listen. There was nothing they could do."

Michael claimed their family was completely against their marriage due to Scott's bizarre nature and that the two secretly married. Margaret's family only learned about the marriage a week later.

Margaret Purk's family was distraught when she died in 1985. Her death was ruled a suicide after her husband claimed that she had hanged herself. But her family refused to believe it was true. Michael had his own doubts, but he never seemed to come out with them—at least, not until Scott was accused of killing Margaret and was about to go on trial.

During the trial, when a lawyer questioned him about whether he thought there was any evidence that she was considering killing herself, he promptly responded:

"Not at all. She was very happy."

Margaret Purk's brother's whereabouts remain unknown while her husband is in prison

In 2015, 53-year-old Scott Purk was found guilty of killing his wife, Margaret Purk, in 1985. He was sentenced to life in prison with an 18-year parole eligibility period. Since the trial, Purk, who was already serving a 28-year jail term for unrelated arson charges, has been serving time at the Pickaway Correctional Institution.

After the sentencing, Michael Metcalf addressed Scott Purk directly:

"We've known for a long time your evil nature. Only God knows how evil you really are. Even though it took a long time, justice was finally served. Through faith in our Lord we will forgive you and we will forget you."

More than 35 years have passed since Margaret Purk's murder, and despite the challenges, her brother Michael Metcalf and the rest of her family have dealt with the sorrow in the best spirit possible. Unfortunately, there isn't much known about her brother and the family as they have managed to steer clear of the spotlight.

