Who is Marianna Podgurskaya? Ukrainian blogger receives support after Russians accuse her of being a 'crisis actor' in Mariupol Hospital bombing

Russian embassy in the UK criticized Ukrainian beauty influencer Marianna Podgurskaya for being a crisis actor amid a heartbreaking maternity hospital blast that killed three people, including a young child.

The embassy responded to a tweet calling it "Fake." They meant to rubbish news about the Mariupol hospital bombing. The Russians also claimed the hospital treated neo-Nazi radicals.

Olga Tokariuk @olgatokariuk I received an update from a relative of Marianna - a pregnant girl from Mariupol's bombed hospital. They were able to reach her on the phone briefly. Last night at 10pm, Marianna gave birth to a baby girl! They are ok, but it's very cold in Mariupol and the bombing doesn't stop I received an update from a relative of Marianna - a pregnant girl from Mariupol's bombed hospital. They were able to reach her on the phone briefly. Last night at 10pm, Marianna gave birth to a baby girl! They are ok, but it's very cold in Mariupol and the bombing doesn't stop https://t.co/PSLxI6I0zZ

According to the embassy, the picture of a pregnant woman fleeing the hospital is that of Marianna Podgurskaya. They said that the blood smeared across her face was staged. The Russians said that she was wearing "some very realistic makeup."

The embassy also alleged that the photo was taken by "famous propagandist photographer Evgeniy Malolekta, rather than rescuers and witnesses as one would expect."

Since then, the beauty influencer has not confirmed being at the hospital during the attack. However, on February 28, she posted a picture of herself on social media where she looked visibly pregnant.

Following the tweet amassing outrage from several members of the British government, Twitter took down the posts of the Russian embassy in the UK.

Russian Embassy, UK criticizes Ukrainian beauty influencer (Image via RussianEmbassy/Twitter)

Nadine Dorries, the UK's Cultural Secretary, tweeted:

A spokesperson for Boris Johnson, the UK's Prime Minister, told the Guardian:

"It is clear that this is further disinformation. You have seen the pictures of the people who were wounded during that attack, and you have seen what the prime minister said in his tweet. There are few things more depraved than targeting the vulnerable and defenseless."

Who is Marianna Podgurskaya?

Marianna Podgurskaya is a successful blogger and has amassed over 47k followers on Instagram. Based on her profile, it is evident that she is an expert in advising on haircare, which she talks about by showcasing her luscious blonde hair. She also gives makeup and skincare advice.

The influencer seems to be a Ukrainian star as she has several brand sponsorships under her profile.

She made her pregnancy public in January after confirming that she was already a few months in.

Since the Russian embassy in the UK relentlessly attacked her online, netizens took to social media to show her support and sympathy. A few tweets read:

Dmytro Kuleba, the Ukrainian foreign minister, announced that close to 3,000 babies survived the blast but were without food and medicine. He said that a humanitarian corridor would be essential for them to escape. Although Moscow promised a ceasefire to evacuate civilians, that has not materialized.

