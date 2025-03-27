Who was Marquis Floyd? Lion King cast member tragically passes away

Marquis Floyd, who gained recognition for being associated with The Lion King, unexpectedly died on March 23, 2025. Notably, a performance of the Broadway musical at the Broward Center in Fort Lauderdale was canceled on the day when the news of Floyd’s death went viral.

While the shows at Broward Center continued from Tuesday, March 25, social media platforms have been flooded with tributes from the general public. Apart from The Lion King, Marquis was additionally known for being a part of shows such as Dickinson, which aired on Apple TV+.

The circumstances leading to Floyd’s demise are yet to be made official. According to Broadway World, the news was first revealed by the Disney Theatrical Group, who also shared an Instagram post on Wednesday, March 26, adding a black-and-white photo of Marquis alongside a statement that reads:

“Tonight’s performance is in memory of Marquis Floyd, a cherished member of The Lion King North American touring company. He will forever be part of our pride.”

Netizens also recalled Marquis Floyd’s flawless skills, specifically as a dancer, over the years. HSA Dance School shared a few videos on their Facebook post, with one of them also featuring Marquis, and praised Floyd’s work by writing:

“An incredible dancer, inspiring teacher, and visionary choreographer, Marquis touched the lives of many through his passion and creativity. His contributions to the arts and the community will never be forgotten.”

Anne Quart, who served as a producer of The Lion King, also shared a statement with the Broadway World and addressed his contributions by saying that he showcased his talent on stage over the last three years while being associated with the musical.

Marquis Floyd was a part of The Lion King for a long time: Career and other details explained

According to The Lion King musical's official website, Marquis Floyd studied at the Boston Conservatory at Berklee, but other details about his education are unknown.

Besides The Lion King, he also gained recognition for his performance in Fire Shut Up in My Bones at the Metropolitan Opera House.

Floyd had an opportunity to collaborate with groups like the Dance Theater of Harlem and the Bad Boys of Ballet, as per Broadway World. Furthermore, Marquis Floyd performed at various events, including the MTV Video Music Awards alongside the Super Bowl LV Halftime Show.

Marquis Floyd was even active on Instagram, with around 11,000 followers, where he shared pictures of his photoshoots, posing in various outfits. Floyd’s bio on the platform stated that he was represented by CESD Talent Agency. Floyd’s latest social media post was shared in February this year and shows him wearing a black outfit.

The bio also included a few other names as credits, including a non-profit organization called Dance Theatre of Harlem alongside a company called Sweetbird Productions.

In addition, Floyd operated a YouTube channel for more than ten years and managed to accumulate more than 1,000 views on all of his videos. He took long gaps while sharing clips on the channel, and the last one was shared around ten months ago. The channel had only 17 subscribers.

Meanwhile, further updates on his survivors are currently awaited.

