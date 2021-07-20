Who is Martin Walls? Fans react as YouTuber's face reveal goes viral

Martin Walls has finally done a face reveal on TikTok. The YouTuber is famous for the horror series he posts on his channel, inspired by the popular video game “Five Nights at Freddy’s.”

The Chilean native has never appeared on screen and is active under an avatar he created to interact with his fans. Walls did his face reveal for a short span on July 19th.

Lucky fans who got to see the 20-year-old (his fandom says that he is the given age, Martin has not revealed this information) said he looked a lot like his avatar.

Martin Walls had requested his fans not to take screenshots of him or share his photos online. Some of them chose to create sketches of the YouTuber and post them online.

Many fans were disappointed to miss the unexpected face reveal, taking to Twitter to express themselves. Those who got the chance to see the social media personality could not stop talking about him, and others were even exasperated.

Hopefully, Martin Walls will be back again with a reveal soon.

Who is Martin Walls?

The Santiago-native has garnered over 192K subscribers on YouTube and has an active fanbase. Martin Walls began posting content on the platform in August 2019.

The content creator’s earlier videos included him posting the soundtrack to the popular fangame, FNaF. He posted the “Welcome to Bon’s Burgers” song.

Other popular videos included the “Health Department PSA,” and soon, The Walten Files horror series took over his channel. After garnering a following from this series, Walls created a Discord server where fans got the chance to talk to each other, post fan art, and come up with their own conspiracies about the game.

Martin Walls had mentioned before that there would be seven episodes in The Walten Files. More videos in the series are said to be scheduled for upload.

