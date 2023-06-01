Who is Mason Thames? The actor is set to play Hiccup in the new How to Train Your Dragon movie

Mason Thames, a young and rising talent in the entertainment industry, is set to take on the iconic role of Hiccup in the highly anticipated live-action adaptation of DreamWorks Animation's beloved franchise, How to Train Your Dragon, as per Deadline. Directed by Dean DeBlois, who helmed the original animated trilogy, this new film promises to draw audiences deep into the imaginative lore of the Dragon world.

Thames' breakout role came in the Universal feature film, The Black Phone, directed by Scott Derrickson, where he portrayed Finney Blake, a clever but shy 13-year-old boy held captive by a sadistic killer, played by Ethan Hawke. His portrayal of Finney demonstrated his depth and maturity as an actor beyond his years.

Mason Thames: Early beginnings with ballet and a flourishing career on screen

Mason Thames began his journey in the performing arts at a young age. His love for performing developed early on while studying ballet.

Thames' talent and dedication led to him being selected to perform with a professional international ballet company, becoming the youngest cast member to tour with them for four years. It can be said that this early exposure to the stage laid a solid foundation for Thames's future acting endeavors, showcasing his commitment and versatility.

Building on the success of The Black Phone, Mason Thames is set to star opposite the legendary Mel Gibson in the coming-of-age adventure-thriller, Boys of Summer. Directed by David Henrie, the film follows Noah Reed, played by Thames, as he seeks the help of a detective (Gibson) to solve a mystery on Martha's Vineyard. The project boasts an impressive cast, including Lorraine Bracco and Nora Zehetner.

Mason Thames has showcased his skills in various television series, including a recurring role as Danny Stevens in the AppleTV+ original series For All Mankind. Thames has also been cast as Robbie Knievel in the limited series Evel, opposite Milo Ventimiglia, although production was temporarily delayed due to the global pandemic.

These television appearances highlight Thames' range as an actor, as he seamlessly transitions between mediums, delivering nuanced performances that captivate viewers.

With his undeniable talent and impressive body of work at such a young age, Mason Thames is represented by top agencies in the industry, including WME and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

Thames' potential for long-term success

From his early beginnings in ballet to his breakout performances in films like The Black Phone, Mason Thames has consistently demonstrated his commitment, versatility, and ability to captivate audiences.

His upcoming role as Hiccup in the live-action adaptation of How to Train Your Dragon has garnered significant attention. DreamWorks Animation's franchise has captured the hearts of audiences worldwide, and fans eagerly anticipate seeing Thames bring the beloved character to life.

Poll : 0 votes