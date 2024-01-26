Who was Masuimi Max? Age and all about the model found dead in her Las Vegas home

Well-known model Masuimi Max, 45, was recently discovered dead at her residence on January 25, 2024. The cause of death remains unknown and while the medical services arrived at the house in Las Vegas, Max was confirmed to be dead before she could be taken to the hospital, as per Daily Star.

Times Now reported that Max was featured in multiple publications such as Playboy and Bizarre Magazine. In 2000, she began her career and took part in a number of events. Max was scheduled to attend the Saturday, January 27, Vegas Chaos anniversary party at The Dive Bar; however, it's unclear if the party will go on without her.

The police department received a call from Masuimi Max's house at 8:30 in the morning. While they could not find any evidence of foul play, an investigation has been launched to find more details related to Max's death.

Max's last Instagram post was shared seven days ago where she invited everyone for the Vegas Chaos anniversary event. The comments section was flooded with tributes from her followers, as they got to know about her demise.

Masuimi Max was in touch with her fans through social media: Career and other details explored

Masuimi Max was featured in several publications throughout her career, making her a popular face among the public. She was also active on Instagram with around 300,000 followers where she frequently posted pictures posing in different outfits.

While speaking to Desired Looks Photography in 2014, she revealed that she was half Korean and half German. She said that she was six when her mother passed away and decided to pursue her career as a model after doing some research on the same. However, the journey was not easy for her and she addressed the same by saying:

"As I grew up I was insistent on being a model, but my parents were Pentecostal and that went completely against their religious values. I was approached by Pantene when I was sixteen because I had long, beautiful, natural hair, but my dad said, "No, that is the way of the devil!""

Masuimi Max added that she was not allowed to undergo training in martial arts but she did a job at a karate studio due to which her parents disowned her. She began residing in a motel in Vegas and was doing two jobs at the time due to which she had to discontinue her high school education.

Journey to become a model and appearances in films

Masuimi Max told Desired Looks Photography that she started her career as a performer at Club Paradise in Las Vegas and that although her wig fell during her first performance, the choreographer praised her for not stopping.

She further stated that she had to "learn to eat fire" and suffered third-degree burns in her first fire act. She then spoke of her modeling career and said:

"I was a feature performer for Torture Garden, and often traveling to f*tish events in places like London, Germany, Ireland, and Japan. As I became a regular the designers got to know me and I was approached to model their latex outfits."

Daily Mail states that Masuimi Max was featured in a few films, including XXX: State of the Union, where she appeared as Zeke's girlfriend. She additionally appeared in films such as Cornman: American Vegetable Hero and Giantless Battle Attack.

The Sun states that Max was married to a photographer named Morat from 2006 to 2023. Further details on her personal life are currently awaited.

