Is Kristin Chenoweth adopted? All about her biological parents as actress mourns loss of mother, Lynn

American actress Kristin Chenoweth paid tribute to her biological mother Lynn in an Instagram post on Sunday following the latter's death. Kilgore News Herald reported that Kristin was five days old when she was adopted by Junie and Jerry Chenoweth. It is worth noting that Kristin hadn't met her mother until 2012.

In her tribute to her mother, the actress shared pictures through her official Instagram page. In the caption, she wrote about the things that she found out about Lynn after meeting her. Kristin wrote that everyone who knew Lynn "loved her light" and knew about her love for music and everything artistic." Calling her an artist, Kristin noted that her mother had two other children Jennifer and Chris, whom she loved dearly.

She added:

"In her belly, I became fans of Stevie Ray and Jimmie Vaughan, Doyle Bramhall, Jimi Hendrix, and, of course, Billy Ethridge – my bio dad. The two of them gave me the innate artistic ability I have today."

Kristin wrote that Lynn used to pray for her on her birthdays to ensure that she was living a perfect life. She added that she also did the same for Lynn and ended the tribute by stating that she will miss her forever.

Kristin Chenoweth was born to Lynn and Billy Ethridge

Kristin Chenoweth was born July 24, 1968, to Lynn and Billy Ethridge. She was five days old when Junie and Jerry Chenoweth adopted her. Details about her mother remain unknown but her father was a musician and political activist.

Billy's family members were mostly musicians. He used to follow different genres of music since the time he was a child. He joined American Blues and worked with them on two of their albums and even worked with ZZ Top.

In an interview with HuffPost in 2017, Kristin said that she was happy regarding her adoption and was fortunate to have parents who loved and supported her. She added that she considered Junie and Jerry as her parents even though they weren't her biological parents.

Kristin also said that her parents gave her that love that she could not get from her birth mother. She stated that adopted children are not abandoned but are chosen.

The actress went on to share the same while speaking to Katie Couric in 2019. She recalled the time when she met her mother, saying that her biological mother had first seen her at The Tonight Show.

Kristin Chenoweth disclosed that her mother asked her for forgiveness and she replied:

"Forgive you? You gave me! My parents Junie and Jared gave me a life, the chance at a life. But you gave me life."

Kristin Chenoweth has pursued a successful career as a singer and actress

Kristin Chenoweth's debut album, Let Yourself Go, was released in 2001. She released more albums and her last album came out in 2021. Last Name and Home are a few songs that she has released.

Tinker Bell and Bros are some films that are included in her filmography. She has even appeared in several plays.