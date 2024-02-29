Who is Maya Jama’s boyfriend? Love Island host’s dating life explored

Love Island host Maya Jama is a British television presenter and a radio DJ. She started her career in the entertainment industry when she was a teenager. Since then, Maya has hosted reality TV shows such as Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, and Walk The Line alongside the Love Island spinoff Love Island Games.

Maya Jama has worked with various international TV channels, including BBC Radio 1, Rinse FM, Sky UK, and MTV. Despite her fame and successful career, Maya wishes to keep her personal life private. In a July 12, 2023, Vogue interview, Maya expressed,

“At the end of the day, I am a TV host. I’m a presenter, I’m not a reality star. I’m not someone that puts all my business out there. I’ve never really offered up my personal life, I’ve just done my job and that’s kind of come with it. So I think I do have a right to keep some bits private.”

As the Love Island host has been romantically involved with A-list celebrities such as Leonardo Dicaprio and Drake, keeping her dating life private has been challenging. As of 2024, she is dating rapper Stormzy, with whom she broke up in 2019 but later reconnected.

Love Island host Maya Jama’s dating history

Stormzy

Maya Jama and Stormzy started dating in 2016 when Maya was 20. Their relationship lasted four years after they decided to part ways in 2019. In early 2023, the two confirmed their rekindled romance and publicly appeared as an official couple on the November 2023 Vogue event together.

During the Love Island: All-Stars finale, she hinted that sometimes getting back with your ex is not so bad. She told the winner, Molly Smith,

"It did seem to come as a bit of a shock to you Callum when you heard the public wanted you two to get back together. I mean I can relate, I had a lot of people saying I should get back with my ex and sometimes it is just not what you're ready for."

Maya and Stormzy were 'couple goals' to many fans on Instagram and had attracted a lot of attention from the press and fans early in their relationship due to their popularity. In a January 7, 2023 interview with The Times, Maya opened up about her dating Stormzy in 2016,

"We were so young when we met, just beginning our careers. I don't think either of us knew it was going to be such a big thing."

Ben Simmons

Basketball player Ben Simmons and Maya dated for more than a year. The couple had also sparked engagement rumors when they attended events together and posted on their Instagram accounts. Maya was seen wearing a shiny Dimond ring in January 2022 during a coffee date in Philadelphia.

The same year, around New Year's and Christmas, Maya Jama posted an Instagram story with a picture of her engagement ring confirming the couple had engaged. Maya Jama and Ben Simmons were spotted publicly sharing a kiss in July 2021 during a tennis match at Wimbledon.

Due to long distance and separate work schedules, however, they decided to split in August 2022.

To see what Maya Jama is up to, follow her official Instagram account @mayajama, where she shares snippets of her personal life with her followers.