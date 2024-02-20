"Stormzy and her are our Roman Empire": Fans react as Maya Jama and Stormzy steal the show at Love Island All Stars final

During the finale of Love Island All Stars in South Africa, which aired on February 19, acclaimed British rapper Stormzy made a surprise appearance in the audience. He arrived on set to support presenter Maya Jama, who also happens to be his partner.

While not an active participant, Stormzy's surprise cameo created a buzz amidst the reality TV show's suspenseful finale. The duo's reunion was praised across social media platforms as fans fell in love with the couple and called them their "Roman empire."

"Let's crown Maya and Stormzy as the winners now": Fans react to Stormzy's appearance in the audience during Love Island All Stars finale

During the finale of Love Island All Stars, UK grime artist Stormzy made an unexpected appearance in the audience.

Stormzy and Maya's relationship has previously endured challenges, including a breakup in 2019 and a reunion in 2023, as per Cosmopolitan. His surprise cameo during the Love Island finale's tense moments introduced another dimension to an already dramatic night of reality television. While not actively participating in the show itself, Stormzy's appearance elevated the final episode.

As Maya spoke to Molly and Callum, who are exes, about their relationship, she shed light on her own experience of getting back with an ex.

"It did seem to come as a bit of a shock to you Callum when you heard that the public wanted you two to get back together. I mean, I can relate, I did have a lot of people saying I should get back with my ex and you know, sometimes it's just not what you're ready for," she said.

She then gestured to the audience and said:

"He's over there now, so it worked out in the end."

This moment became the talk of the town on X and fans fell in love with the duo. They hilariously commented that Stormzy and Maya should have been crowned the winners of the show.

This was not Stormzy's first appearance on Love Island. He previously featured on the show in 2017 via a video, and his comments notably influenced the dynamics between the contestants at the time.

This came after his tweet about Love Island contestant Chris featured in one of the challenges on the show. In the tweet, seemingly speaking about Olivia Attwood, he wrote, "Chris, you’re too good for her mate."

The final episode of Love Island All Stars ended with the announcement of the winning couple. Molly Smith and Tom Clare were crowned the winners amidst cheers and applause, marking the end of a series filled with romance and competition.

As the Love Island All Stars finale concluded, it was not just the contestants' stories that captivated the audience but also the real-life dynamic between Maya Jama and Stormzy, that added a unique and personal touch to the episode.