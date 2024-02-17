"Wtf is judgement day": Love Island fans react to return of dumped All Stars bombshells

After the exit of Casey O'Gorman and Eve Gale, only 12 Islanders are left behind in the South African villa of Love Island: All-Stars. The dating series is inching closer to the finale, and in a massive twist, all the dumped bombshells of this season are set to return on the show for "judgement day."

A teaser that aired at the end of the Friday, February 16 episode, captured the ex-bombshells making their way inside the villa in scintillating bikinis and swimming trunks. It is suggested that the dumped members will reunite and chat with the islanders, offering their perspectives on the remaining six couples.

The "judgement day" could likely result in the eviction of two couples, and those who survive it will become the finalists of Love Island: All-Stars. However, the ambiguity surrounding the return of dumped contestants has fans perplexed. Several viewers theorize that the ex-bombshells might make drastic changes and decisions that can boot out their favorite islander from the reality show.

A user, @kayla_louise96, who couldn't fathom the new twist of the makers, wrote on X:

"Wtf is this judgement day? I don't trust islanders to make drastic decisions they get rid of Callum.. and I’ll be raging."

Likewise, several others highlighted the comeback of dumped islanders could mess with the public vote and opinion.

What is the new twist of Love Island: All-Stars?

According to a report by The Sun, the makers of the show wanted to follow an "old school reunion" trajectory but with a twist. This is the first time in Love Island history that dumped contestants will be brought back together soon for filming. A source close to the development told the publication:

"None of the Islanders knew this was the plan all along so it's going to come as a complete shock to the finalists."

This twist will likely bring lots of surprises to the viewers, along with the remaining contestants being grilled by host Maya Jama. The source added:

"Obviously Islanders don't normally all get together again so soon after filming. They've had time to digest what went on in the series, but it's fresh enough for all of their feelings bubbling up from under the surface to explode."

The teaser has fans bombarding multiple theories online, some say the ex-bombshells might select the top three, and a few claim they can make brutal decisions to mess up the public vote. However, the possibility of their fan-favorite bombshells getting dumped just seems unacceptable to a plethora of fans.

A section of viewers has bombarded X with questions like "Tf is judgement day" and "why is everyone back?" A fan also wondered if the "judgement day" would follow the Love Island Games' twist, where the ex-contestants each voted for a couple to reach the finals.

Casey O'Gorman and Eve Gale were the latest islanders to be axed out of the villa, leaving behind six couples: Tom Clare and Molly Smith, Georgia Steel and Toby Aromolaran, Georgia Harrison and Anton Danyluk, Sophie Piper and Joshua Ritchie, Callum Jones and Jess Gale, and Arabella Chi and Adam Maxsted.

Those interested can watch the new episodes of Love Island: All-Stars on ITV2 and ITVX. The winners of the inaugural Love Island: All Stars series will take home £50,000.

The finale of the show is scheduled to air on Monday, February 19, at 9 p.m. ET.

