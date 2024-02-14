"Shut up Georgia S": Viewer backlash over Love Island star's dramatic meltdown

The drama factor amplified on Tuesday, February 13, episode of Love Island: All Stars, when the cast was tasked with figuring out who among the couples was most likely to be voted on by the public in a particular category. Georgia Steel broke down during the challenge, defending her relationship with Toby Aromolaran, after finding herself on the podium multiple times.

Going by the majority opinion of the islanders, it was evident that many in the villa doubted Toby and Georgia's bond. They were voted as the most game-playing couple, argumentative, least likely to work outside the villa, only staying together to win, and most likely to cheat on each other.

Georgia blinked back tears, explaining she and Toby had "gone through hell" to reach where they were in the show. However, Love Island fans do not seem to believe her. A netizen, @bridggett_, wrote on X:

"Shut up Georgia S and Toby go up there like, so bloody dramatic get a grip the pair of ye!"

Georgia S defends her relationship with Toby on Love Island: All Stars

Expand Tweet

Toby and Georgia had already taken the podium several times when the islanders voted them as the most game-playing couple of the season. This didn't go down well with Georgia, who pointed out:

"Like have we not took enough shots in here? Like, it's a joke."

Toby swore off, accusing his castmates:

"Bro everyone is just so f**king... does the easy option all the time."

The couple reluctantly made their way toward the podium but decided to stay away from taking the first position. Georgia said:

"I'm not going there. No f**k that. It's p*****g me off Toby now. Shot after shot after shot after shot. And it's the same people."

When Toby and Georgia took the second position, other islanders were quick to correct them. Callum interjected:

"They should be on first."

Anton told them "You're on first guys." When Toby asked, "Why?" Anton highlighted it was because they were voted first. Georgia, who was reluctant to move places explained,

"Yeah, but we've gone through so much in here guys."

Anton highlighted that it was the only way everyone was going to move past the challenge, reminding the duo they'd have a chance "to fight" their corner. Georgia maintained she and Toby weren't playing a game and broke down, saying:

"No, just through principle, we've gone through hell in here. I think it would be so wrong of us to stand there and take that."

Callum told the duo it was "just a vote" but Georgia clapped back:

"Every time we have gone for the first, this time we don't want to do it."

Love Island fans do not approve of Georgia's crying and "playing the victim" looking at their rocky relationship on the show. Georgia and Toby began their Love Island journey together, but midway took time off, claiming they wanted to test their connection with other people.

Toby paired up with Arabella, while Georgia bonded with Callum and Tom. Later in a dramatic recoupling ceremony, they got back together leaving other islanders gobsmacked. Love Island fans think Toby and Georgia went through "hell" because they created it for themselves.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Casey O'Gorman and Eve Gale were the latest islanders to be axed out of the villa. Those interested can watch the new episodes of Love Island: All Stars on ITV2 and ITVX.

An Avengers: Endgame star is in a new science fiction project. More details HERE