"BURN THE VILLA DOWN": Love Island fans hype exes Callum & Molly's chemistry in heart rate challenge

Love Island: All Stars returned with the iconic Heart Rate Challenge on Monday, February 12, leaving fans excited. The rules of the task were simple: Islanders had to wear steamy attires and perform sensual routines to raise the heartbeats of their fellow castmates.

Joshua Ritchie received the text about Monday night's activity with the instruction:

"Islanders, tonight you will get each other's pulses racing in the All Star Heart Rate Challenge."

Toby Aromolaran branded it the "best challenge" ever as the boys went on to dress up as cowboys, footballers, spacemen, and devils. Meanwhile, the girls bared their gorgeous skin in scintillating lingerie. Despite islanders pleading it's just a "game", things escalated after the results of the challenge were revealed.

It was announced that exes Callum Jones and Molly Smith, whose reunion garnered significant traction on the season premiere, raised each other's heartbeat the most. Things turned "awkward" around the fire pit, however, fans are relishing the drama. Since the beginning of the season, many viewers have been shipping them together.

Now, learning the result of the challenge, it became a piece of good news for those who stan Callum and Molly to be together. A barrage of fans took to X to appreciate their hot chemistry, @jcsonlyangel wrote:

"THE CHEMISTRY BETWEEN MOLLY AND CALLUM IN THIS COOKING SCENE COULD BURN THE VILLA DOWN."

Why do fans want Callum and Molly to end up together on Love Island: All Stars?

Callum and Molly first met in Casa Amor, Cape Town, in 2020, where they became one of the genuine pairings on Love Island season 6. After the show ended, the couple moved in together in Manchester and dated for almost three years, before calling it quits for each other.

On Love Island: All Stars, the pair returned as bombshells individually, neither of them knew they'd come face-to-face on the ITV show. On their first night in the villa, Callum was given the chance to either steal a girl or pair up with Molly. He left everyone gobsmacked by deciding to pair up with his ex.

But things went downhill for the two after reshuffling, the duo moved on quickly and connected with other people without looking back. Their journey had been rocky, with Molly accusing Callum of snubbing her messages and acting cold after their breakup. Meanwhile, Callum has also shockingly confessed to sleeping with "16 women in 6 months" after the split.

But what makes fans root for their reunion is the way they respectably treat each other. Viewers love their cordial banter, with many even requesting they should quit "being friends" and go back to dating.

In the February 12 episode of Love Island: All Stars, there was shock across the villa as it emerged that Callum and Molly had raised each other's heart rates the most. Molly, who is currently in a couple with Tom Clare, was visibly unimpressed by the result. She had been seriously testing the waters with Tom ever since his entry into the villa.

In one of the latest episodes, Tom professed openly he sees Molly being her girlfriend. On the other hand, Callum has failed to develop a constant connection in the villa this season. This is part of the reason why many want to see them couple up together:

Elsewhere, Casey O'Gorman and Eve Gale were the latest islanders to be axed out of the villa after a public vote. Those interested can watch the new episodes of Love Island: All Stars on ITV2 and ITVX.

