"Good riddance": Love Island fans react to Chris Taylor's dumping

In Friday, February 9, episode of Love Island: All-Stars, tension arose amid islanders when the host, Maya Jama, forced them to choose one boy and a girl to be booted out of the South African villa. The resulting decision called for the dumping of Joanna Chimonides and Joe Garratt.

After Joanna's exit, her connection Chris Taylor threw a fit in the house, suggesting the decision made by the islanders was "unfair." He expressed his wish to leave the show and just 24 hours later was axed from Love Island: All Stars. Fans of the show were delighted after Chris' elimination, as they seemed irked with his ranting earlier.

A user @ShalomIshi41499, while reacting to his dumping wrote on X:

"Chris is a narcissist! We were all thinking it good riddance."

How was Chris Taylor axed from Love Island: All Stars?

As a result of the "Couple Goals" game played on the February 8 episode, Joanna and Chris were up for elimination alongside islanders, Arabella Chi, Jess Gale, Joe Garratt, Eve Gale, Callum Jones, and Casey O'Gorman. Host Maya Jama left it up to the other islanders to decide which girl and a boy should be sent packing home and the discussion wasn't cordial.

Molly Smith noted that the new bombshells who didn't spend much time in the villa, didn't get the fair chance to "pursue something." Toby Aromolaran was fixated on sending Chris home but Joshua Ritchie didn't agree. The discussion also caused a rift between Georgia H and Anton Danyluk. When Anton said: "No one wants to send anyone home." Georgia replied:

"I didn't say anyone else did, I just said my opinion. Is that not ok? No, it wasn't an accusation, it was opinion."

Molly Smith scoffed:

"This is ridiculous. We’ve literally gone round and round in circles.”

It was eventually disclosed by Tom Clared that Joanna and Joe were chosen by the islanders to depart the resort. Chris, Joanna's link, and Joe's partner Arabella Chi were left without a partner and had to form a new partnership. Chris got extremely upset with their choice and enragedly questioned his fellow cast members about the rationale behind sending Joe and Joanna.

Chris highlighted how Joanna was his perfect match in the villa and after her exit, the place was useless to him. The Love Island star also believed he and Joanna were one of the strongest pairs among those facing elimination. He branded the situation "absolute sh*tter."

The next day, Georgia H weighed in on feeling hurt by her partner Anton. She noted:

"I found yesterday really frustrating because I felt that we were fighting a losing battle. And then obviously, like, me and Anton were slightly butting heads. And I don't think that he really gave space for me to say what I was feeling or even understand what I was trying to say at that moment."

Georgia H admitted she felt they weren't working together as a "team" instead it felt to her they were working together as "individuals." In a dramatic turn of events, a new bombshell, Adam Maxted, was introduced in the villa just 24 hours after Joe and Joanna's dumping.

When he was given the power to steal a girl, Adam chose to pick Arabella Chi, leaving Chris single again. Instantly, Chris received a text stating he had no one to partner with and "therefore, have been dumped from the Island."

Fans feel his exit was justified looking at how he cribbed about the Love Island: All Stars villa was useless to him. Several viewers believed he "manifested" the dumping for himself.

Those interested can watch the new episodes of Love Island: All-Stars on ITV2 and ITVX.

