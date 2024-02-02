"She is insufferable": Love Island fans slam Georgia H for ranting about Casey ghosting her

Georgia H recently raised eyebrows after ranting about her history with new bombshell Casey on Love Island: All Stars. In a dramatic confession, Casey revealed he ghosted Georgia H after she admitted talking to his dead relative while meditating. Casey explained Georgia H was "too spiritual" for his liking and moved on to couple with Kaz in the South African villa.

On Wednesday's episode, Georgia was also seen rattling about Casey not answering her messages, which left fans irked. A barrage of viewers suggested she move on as Casey doesn't appear interested in her. A user @TerrilynCrawf20 wrote on X:

"I do not understand Georgia H. in this episode, she is insufferable, if you kept saying that his man ghosted you, why would you want to be with him?? She was on crack all night."

Casey reveals why he ghosted Georgia H on Love Island: All Stars

During a private conversation, Casey mentioned Georgia's experience of seeing his late grandad, which felt weird and unusual to him. He said:

"You know me, I am not that much of a spiritual person. When you were away, you had some pretty mad experiences. You mentioned my Grandad and it threw me off."

Georgia defended herself explaining she was just "meditating" and sensed things from the "other side" suggesting "people are still around." Casey admitted he wanted to know her well but she came across "too spiritual" which didn't sit right with him. Georgia responded:

"I was just feeling really connected... I was just feeling really guided and I wanted to share that with you. Obviously, maybe I shouldn't have."

At one point during a game of "Never Have I Ever" with other Islanders, Georgia H insisted Casey should drink when the topic read "ghosted another Islander." Casey denied ghosting anyone in the villa, refusing to take the drink. However, Georgia said:

"You didn't speak anymore and you didn't answer my messages. Is that not ghosting?"

Casey reminded Georgia H he replied to her sometimes and clarified their split was mutual. He declared:

"It's not a game of winning or losing. I didn't ghost you."

A barrage of viewers disapprove of Georgia H ranting about her past equation with Casey and ignoring Anton's advances. Many deem her "obsession" with Casey a tad bit "crazy".

Fans were unimpressed with the drama Georgia H's behavior brought to the villa on Love Island: All Stars' Wednesday episode.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

During the latest recoupling on Love Island: All Stars, Anton insisted on pairing with Georgia H and rendered an emotional speech, highlighting why he feels attached to her:

"I would like to couple up with this girl because she has this unbelievable smile that lights up my day. There's a saying that beauty is only skin deep. But, with this girl, the beauty goes so much further than that. She's funny, she's smart, and she has a spiritual side that I absolutely love."

Anton admitted they hadn't figured out their bond completely but they kept gravitating back:

"We're still trying to figure out exactly what our connection is. I'm not entire surely we've figured it out yet. But the universe seems to keep gravitating us back toward each other and I'll keep trying to work it out."

His speech caused Georgia H to break down into tears.

Elsewhere Toby, who had been bonding with Arabella Chi this week, shocked everyone on Love Island by choosing to couple with his ex-flame Georgia Steel.

Those interested can watch the new episodes of Love Island: All Stars on ITV2 and ITVX.