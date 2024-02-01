"He is so stupid": Love Island fans criticize Anton for saving Georgia H over Kaz

Hannah Elizabeth and Tyler Cruickshank were booted out of the South African villa on Wednesday's episode of Love Island: All Stars. Their eviction came after the Islanders were split into two groups of boys and girls. The girls had to decide which boy to send packing and the boys had to choose which girl to send home.

The power of eviction was in Molly Smith and Tom Clare's hands as they were voted the favorite couple by the public. Through mutual discussions among the boys and girls, it was ultimately decided that Hannah and Tyler should go home. After their exit, discussions about who voted for whom amplified the tension inside the villa.

In a segment, Anton told Georgia H that he saved her, while Toby confided in Kaz that Anton wanted to send her home. Viewers of Love Island: All Stars did not seem happy about Anton's decision to root for Georgia H over Kaz. Additionally, many also didn't like the fact that Anton spoke about who voted for whom.

A fan, @KeashahT, wrote on X:

"Anton is sooo stupid like why are you opening your YAPPA GEORGIA H WILL STILL NOT CHOOSING YOU."

Anton tells Georgia H he had her back on Love Island: All Stars

Expand Tweet

After the vote-out process, tension escalated between the boys and Anton because he confided in Georgia H about their discussion. Anton confirmed to her she was one of the Islanders who was treading troubled waters and needed saving:

"I had to fight for you as well," he said.

Georgia H responded in a hushed tone:

"Did you? Didn't want to send me home? I appreciate it."

Expand Tweet

Kaz finds out who wanted to send her home on Love Island: All Stars

After Anton, Toby confided in Kaz about the bottom three girls who came close to being dumped.

"Obviously, the debate was crazy, bro. The bottom three were you, Georgia H and Hannah yeah. Anton voted for you to go. That's what you should know. You're still not used to it. I would prefer you not really bring it up again because whatever. But obviously just watch out innit."

Kaz was shocked to learn about Anton not choosing her. She replied:

"I had Anton's back."

Fans slam Anton for choosing Georgia H

A barrage of viewers felt it was incorrect for Anton to start talking about the boys' discussion on who to vote out. Many believed that him spilling the fact that he sided with Georgia H wouldn't get him a brownie point because she still wouldn't choose to couple with him.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Additionally, a section of fans also called out Toby for ratting out the boys' discussion.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Hannah Elizabeth and Tyler Cruickshank's ousting came just a day after Liberty Poole and Mitchel Taylor were evicted on Tuesday's episode. After the shocking back-to-back axing of four contestants, two new bombshells arrived inside the villa: Joanna Chimonides and Casey O'Gorman.

Notably, Tom Clare, who was previously on the same season as Casey, was visibly elated to watch his former Love Island co-star appear on the show again. Tom's face lit up upon hearing Casey's name and he rushed to hug his former castmate.

Casey's first conversation with the islanders didn't go well as he sarcastically grilled Georgia Steele about her apparent love triangle with Tom and Callum.

Those interested can watch the new episodes of Love Island: All Stars on ITV2 and ITVX.