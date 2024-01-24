"Irrelevant": Love Island fans slam new All-Stars bombshells

Love Island: All Stars introduced two new bombshells, Sophie Piper and Tom Clare, into the villa on Tuesday, January 23's episode. Piper and Clare joined the smash-hit dating show for a second chance at love after failing once in their previous attempts.

While Sophie was a contestant in season 6, Tom rose to fame for his stint in season 9, where he reached the finale and was placed third alongside former girlfriend Samie Elishi. The new entrants are sure to mix up the budding romances in the South African villa, but viewers were left disappointed with the All Stars bombshells.

A barrage of fans claim that the new faces have failed to make them feel excited. One user on X, @aliyah_rouse, wrote:

"I have not watched a single episode of All Stars but every bombshell I have seen so far has been such irrelevant characters from their series."

Who are the new bombshells on Love Island: All Stars?

Sophie is best known for being the sister of The Saturdays singer and This Morning star Rochelle Humes. The medical PA from Essex was a part of season 6, where she experimented with her bond with fellow contestants Connor Durman and Connagh Howard. Sophie was dumped early on in week four, but this time, she wants to settle for nothing less than a lasting love.

Sophie believes getting the chance to enter the Love Island villa is not something that comes up every day:

"It’s a once in a lifetime experience and not something that comes up every day. You get the chance to really get to know someone without social media and the intense environment of going on a date."

Though her previous attempt turned into failure, she said she would love to find someone this time. She added:

“I’m quite chilled and don’t want drama, so I think I will approach this time round in a similar way. I’m a one guy kind of girl."

Originally a contestant on last year's winter series, Tom is a footballer hailing from Skelmersdale in Lancashire. The British lad is well-known for playing non-league games with Macclesfield FC. The athlete did succeed in finding love last time, but the relationship fizzled out quickly back in the real world.

Tom considers Love Island the "best place" to find love:

“When you’re with someone 24/7 you really get to know them. It can be such an alien environment, so you really get to know someone in a short space of time. It’s Love Island - it’s the best place!"

The footballer had set his sights on a couple of bombshells even before entering the villa:

“I really liked Molly Smith, she’s stunning. Joanna Chimonides and Arabella Chi are both very attractive."

Fans believe "new bombshells aren't bomshelling enough"

A section of Love Island viewers on the internet believe that the new bombshells introduced on the show are "underwhelming." They claimed they expected the makers to bring back some of the legendary alums who've created real ruckus on the series before, like Chloe from season 6 and Amber from season 5.

Previously, bombshell Jake Cornish's exit from the show, only three days after the premiere, garnered significant traction online.

Now, the new entrants have come after Demi Jones and Luis Morrison's dumping after the first re-coupling. Those interested can stream new episodes of Love Island: All Stars on ITV2 and ITVX.