Who is Tom Clare? Meet the new Love Island bombshell

Footballer Tom Clare has joined Love Island: All Stars villa as a new bombshell. His arrival was marked in Tuesday, January 24, episode alongside Sophie Piper. Originally a contestant on last year’s winter series, Tom is back to redeem a chance at finding everlasting love.

Hailing from Skelmersdale in Lancashire, he plays for non-league Macclesfield FC. The athlete deems Love Island the “best place” to discover love because it allows one to stay with their potential partner 24/7. Tom has a list of favorite bombshells that he wishes to couple with.

He noted:

“I really liked Molly Smith, she’s stunning. Joanna Chimonides and Arabella Chi are both very attractive."

Who has Love Island: All Stars bombshell Tom Clare dated before?

Tom Clare was a part of season 9 of the reality show, wherein he was the first bombshell to join the villa. He later coupled with Samie Elishi, who joined the 2023 winter series as a late bombshell. Fighting off competition from other contestants, the couple managed to make their way into the finale where they placed third.

Tom and Samie officially confirmed they were dating on social media two weeks after exiting the show. Be it romantic dinner dates, playing top golf, or watching football together, their bond was captured in several Instagram posts and stories. However, in April 2023, it was confirmed the couple called it quits for each other.

Tom addressed the split online writing:

“Didn't think I'd be writing this but me and Samie have gone our separate ways. We are still on good terms and I have nothing but love and respect for her. I'm gutted it's come to an end but I truly wish Samie the best."

Why did Tom Clare return to Love Island?

Tom believes the show is the best setting to find love:

“When you’re with someone 24/7 you really get to know them. It can be such an alien environment, so you really get to know someone in a short space of time. It’s Love Island - it’s the best place!"

Notably, the All Stars villa has become a hot platform for exes reunion. Viewers have already seen Callum Jones and Molly Smith reunite in the first episode as they entered the show as new bombshells. Thrown into the mix are also exes Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank, Georgia Steel and Toby Aromolaran, and Georgia Harrison and Joshua Ritchie.

When confronted if he came across ex-Samie in the Love Island: All Stars villa, Tom said:

“I think it’s hard because I was obviously in love with Samie so I don’t know how I would react. We haven’t seen each other in a long time and things have been said. It would be difficult seeing her.”

He continued,

“Although we might have argued a bit, she’s got a good heart and I haven’t got a bad way to say about her."

Tom Clare entered the villa alongside bombshell Sophie Piper, medical PA from Essex, England. Originally, she was a part of season 6 but Sophie failed at finding lasting love after getting dumped in week four. She is the sister of The Saturdays singer and This Morning star Rochelle Humes.

Their arrival comes after the shocking dumping of Demi Jones and Luis Morrison as they ended up single after the first re-coupling.

Those interested can stream new episodes of Love Island: All Stars on ITV2 and ITVX.