Where to watch Love Island: All Stars? Streaming platforms explored

Love Island All Stars premiered on January 15, 2024. ITVX and ITV2 offer Love Island: All Stars for streaming. However, to view the show in the US, citizens will have to use a VPN as the streaming platform is geo-blocked in the States. A VPN or virtual private network is a service that enables users to change the location of their computer to another nation and access websites that are otherwise geo-blocked.

Instead of a winter season of Love Island UK, fans of the reality television series got to watch Love Island: All Stars, a whole new take on the show.

With a cast solely comprised of returning candidates, Love Island: All Stars is the first of its kind. The show has contestants trying to initiate romantic relationships to avoid being sent out of the villa and the islanders will have another opportunity to find true love. Like past Love Island spin-offs, only one couple will emerge as the ultimate winner.

Love Island: All Stars streaming platforms explored

Fans may watch Love Island: All-Stars for free on ITVX. ITVX is geo-restricted to the UK, but anyone can view it from anywhere in the world with a VPN.

With a VPN, you may connect to a secure server in the UK while concealing your true IP address (digital location). You may then direct streaming providers like ITVX granting you access from anywhere in the world with this simple and quick step. Although it may seem difficult, the procedure is quite simple.

Although they aren't free, the top VPNs for streaming frequently come with money-back guarantees. You can unblock ITVX without totally investing your money by using these promises. In other words, you can unblock ITVX to watch Love Island: All-Stars from anywhere in the world, sign up for a VPN that supports streaming.

What happened in the premiere of Love Island: All Stars?

Liberty and Hannah were the first to enter the villa, toasting to being "blond bombshells" and returning to Love Island, as is customary for all launch shows belonging to the franchise.

But when Liberty's ex-boyfriend Jake and Chris entered the villa together, she was taken aback. When the villa was finished, the islanders started interacting with one another, and then host Maya Jama arrived and got things going. She instructed the girls to stand next to the islanders who most drew their attention, and the lads to form a queue.

Later that evening, Maya assured the islanders on Love Island: All Stars that she would pair them up so they could spend the day getting to know one another. During the show, viewers saw Georgia S. talking to Toby, the man she dated on Love Island Games, which suggested that there was still unfinished business.

Georgia H and Chris, meantime, were beginning to get to know one another. Chris noticed that the islander was making a lot of eye contact with him.

After that, the islanders prepared for the evening, and while they were toasting the series, Maya Jama came in to bring some news. She disclosed that the islanders' pairings had been decided by the general public.

Liberty and Jake, Kaz and Mitchel, Demi and Chris, Georgia S and Toby, and Hannah and Anton were the couples. As per the typical pattern of Love Island, the premiere of Love Island: All Stars concluded with a cliffhanger.