Who won Love Island: All Stars 2024? Details explored

Love Island: All Stars came to an end on Monday, February 19, 2024, after the two contestants, Molly Smith and Tom Clare, were crowned as the champions of the dating show. The series first premiered on January 15, 2024, on ITV and ITV2. Its synopsis reads as follows:

"The legendary Islanders return for a second shot at romance. Bombshells disrupt established couples, turning heads and breaking hearts. A group of men and women participate in a series of tasks with a partner that they keep swapping until they meet the love of their life."

Following Molly and Tom's victory, Molly's ex-boyfriend Callum Jones and his new girlfriend Jess Gale were runner-ups alongside Sophie Piper and Josh Ritchie, who took the third spot. Meanwhile, Georgia Steel and Toby Aromolaran were in fourth place. The fifth-place contestants on Love Island: All-Stars were Georgia Harrison and Anton Danyluk.

Molly Smith and Tom Clare were crowned winners of Love Island: All Stars 2024

Out of five couples on Love Island: All Stars, Molly and Tom were able to make it to the end after their huge win. When the show host, Maya Jama, revealed that they had won the final game, Molly couldn't believe it. Unable to control her reaction, she screamed in excitement:

"What the f**k, sorry!"

Molly's costars gathered around her and Tom to hug and congratulate the couple on their final win. A grand prize of £50,000 was given to the two winners of Love Island: All Stars

Previously, Love Island: All-Stars gave the winning couple the option to either keep the entire prize money for themselves or split it with their partner. This time, however, they excluded this "split or steal twist."

During the segment, Jama inquired about whether Molly and Callum are on good terms and have moved past their issues. Callum revealed that, despite being exes, they ended their relationship on a friendly note and are happy with their current partners.

"I feel like a lot of people find it hard to see a friendship after a relationship has ended. We are now friends and I'm happy about that."

Molly added to the conversation, stating how their friendship evolved in Love Island: All-Stars:

"People always want that fairytale ending and sometimes it doesn't happen and people wanted that to happen, it is what it is. It forced us to be friends and we probably wouldn’t be at that stage on the outside but it's got us to a place we never would have got to, and I'm grateful for that."

Love Island fans thought Molly and Tom were deserving of the win; their hard work, determination, and willingness to challenge each other throughout the show were evident. While others believed Callum Jones should have won, most argued that Tom's strategic approach got him one step ahead in the game.

Being the shortest season in Love Island history, with only 36 episodes, Love Island: All-Stars has concluded. Viewers can't wait for a new season after a summer series was confirmed to air in the upcoming months. Maya confirmed that she will be returning as a host again, and fans will be introduced to new cast members and potentially a new villa.

Love Island: All-Stars final is available to watch on ITVX.