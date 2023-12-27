Who is Meltem Gunay? TV News anchor fired over Pro Israel Starbucks cup

Meltem Gunay, an award-winning veteran Turkish news anchor, was fired from her job at Turkish nationwide broadcaster TGRT Haber on Sunday, December 24, after appearing on live television on Christmas Eve along with a Starbucks cup. The 45-year-old, along with the director of the Christmas Eve news segment, were immediately fired from their jobs after its airing.

The Istanbul-based news agency released a statement shortly after the firing, detailing that the anchor and the director were let go for "just cause." Starbucks has come under heavy fire recently as many have alleged that the company's loyalties lie with Israel and not Palestine, along with further allegations of not treating their workers well.

For context, ever since the October 7 attacks and the Israel-Palestine conflict that ensued, Starbucks has come under heavy criticism for allegedly being pro-Israel, despite the company not really making its stance clear on the issue. The allegations stemmed from the company's conflict with the Union of Starbucks Workers United.

After the October 7 attacks, Starbucks Workers United posted a tweet, "Solidarity with Palestine!" where they showcased their support for Palestine. Starbucks then sued the union for using the Starbucks logo, name, and intellectual property in a way that allegedly misrepresented the company on social media.

Ever since then, calls to boycott Starbucks have only grown louder as more and more outlets started facing the brunt of protestor vandalism. A store in Philadelphia was vandalized on December 3rd, with "Free Gaza" written on the windows with red paint. Although the outlet condemned the "violence in the region" in an October 18 statement, it still has not taken a firm position in regard to the conflict.

Meltem Gunay was fired for "just cause," says TGRT Haber

Meltem Gunay is an award-winning Turkish news anchor who used to work at TGRT Haber. The 45-year-old veteran had only recently won the "Best Daytime Female News Anchor of the Year" award at the Legendary Stars of the Year Awards. In the very same year, she also received the award for "Best Female Newscaster of the Year" at the 3rd Golden Apricot Awards.

However, Gunay went viral on Christmas Eve after she was fired from her position at Turkish news broadcaster TGRT Haber. Her job was terminated for appearing on live television alongside a Starbucks cup. This went against the newscaster's staunch support of Gaza.

Meltem Gunay had the classic Starbucks cup on full display at her desk while doing the segment. Both Meltem Gunay and the director of the news segment were let go by the company. TGRT Haber immediately released a statement after the duo were fired. The company wrote:

"In accordance with the principles of our institution, it is strictly forbidden for the announcer to present on TGRT News TV in a way that will covertly advertise any company. The news anchor and director who acted contrary to this principle were terminated for just cause."

The company further stated:

"Our institution has an understanding that knows the sensitivities of the Turkish people regarding Gaza and defends them to the end. It is absolutely impossible to approve any action or publication contrary to this."

The company did not "approve" of the actions of Meltem Gunay and the director and decided to terminate their employment contracts. The company reiterated its support for Gaza and the Turkish citizens and stated that it would stand by them and protect their sensitivities "until the end." Neither Gunay nor the director have released an official statement in response to their firing.