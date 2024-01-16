Who was Mila De Jesus? Health issues explored as Brazilian influencer dies aged 35

Social media star and weight loss influencer Mila De Jesus, 35, has died on January 12, 2024. The New York Post states that Mila reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest which led to her demise. The news was announced by Mila's daughter Anna Clara who shared a post through Mila's Instagram page.

The post featured a statement with a black-and-white photo. The caption, after being translated into English, stated:

"I, Anna Clara, am posting this condolence note. We are very sad to hear of the passing of our beautiful mother. We appreciate all the prayers and condolences. Continue to pray for us Thank you."

Mila's daughter pays tribute to her (Image via miladejesusoficial/Instagram)

The comments section was flooded with tributes where people expressed their shock over Mila's sudden death. Mila De Jesus has been in the headlines since 2017 after she underwent a gastric bypass surgery.

Mila De Jesus posted multiple videos related to makeup over the years: Career and health problems explored in detail

Mila De Jesus gained recognition throughout the years for the makeup tutorials she posted through her YouTube channel. She had around 103,000 subscribers on the channel and the last video was shared around four years ago.

The Sun reported that Mila spent most of the time in Boston despite being a native of Brazil.

Back in November last year, she opened up about the gastric bypass surgery she had to undergo in October 2017. She posted a photo featuring her look in 2010 alongside her appearance post-surgery and wrote:

"13 years between one picture... 6 years since a decision that changed my life in so many ways. On one side Mila aged 22 and on the other Mila aged 35, how much we change huh, how we grow and how we learn. Pride girl pride." (Translated via Instagram)

Mila De Jesus disclosed through another Instagram post the previous month that she was battling a skin disease called psoriasis.

She posted a video where she revealed how the disease left an impact on around 80% of her body. She also said that she was in touch with the doctors and taking medicines.

Psoriasis results in itchy and scaly patches on the knees, elbows, trunk, and scalp. The disease has complications where people might have problems sleeping and undergo a lot of pain, as per the Mayo Clinic. The cause behind psoriasis remains unknown and it is an incurable disease. However, people can undergo changes in their lifestyle to live with the disease.

Mila De Jesus shared multiple posts over the years through Instagram where she posed with her family members. She was married to George Kowszik for the last four months and had four children from her previous marriage.

Meanwhile, detailed information on Mila's early life, career, and educational background remains unavailable.

Multiple influencers have died in the last few months

While the news of Mila De Jesus' death has been trending in the headlines, there have been other influencers who passed away for various reasons in the last few months. One of them was fitness influencer Adriana Thyssen.

Thyssen died on September 17, 2023, and was 49 years old at the time of death. She was known for her Instagram posts where she shared content that could help people to stay healthy.