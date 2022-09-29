Who is mimiirose? All we know about the latest K-pop girl group in town

Formerly known as mimiimiii, mimiirose is a freshly debuted K-pop group under YES IM Entertainment. The name mimiirose is a combination of the word rose and the Chinese word mi for beauty, and it is meant to represent both inner and outer beauty. Each member represents a petal that joins to form a beautiful flower.

Despite the industry's saturation, more than twenty groups debut each year, with only a few gaining recognition and only one or two sustaining a successful career. To ensure the girl group's successful debut, Im Chang Jung, the agency's CEO and a successful actor and singer himself, sold the copyrights to 160 of his songs, as well as the land he was investing in.

The rights to his most famous song, A Glass of Soju, which were supposed to go into his retirement fund, were also sold in order to fund mimiirose's debut. This touching story touched K-pop fans who were looking forward to the group's debut.

The five group members were revealed on September 1 when their concept photos for their single-album Awesome was released on all of mimiirose’s social media platforms. Let’s take a look at all five members of the group mimiirose.

All you need to know about the five-member K-pop girl group mimiirose

1) Choi Yeon-jae

mimiirose (미미로즈) @mimiirose_twt ‍

여러분! 드디어 여러분과 소통할수있다니 너무 행복해요 🥹🫶🏻

무대에서 얘기할수있는시간이 너무 짧아서ㅜㅠ 속상했는데 너무 좋다 !

여러분! 드디어 여러분과 소통할수있다니 너무 행복해요 🥹🫶🏻

무대에서 얘기할수있는시간이 너무 짧아서ㅜㅠ 속상했는데 너무 좋다 !

여러분들은 저희에게 너무 소중해요 사랑해요 #최연재 ] 안녕하세요 연재입니다🐈‍⬛

Yeonjae is the group's leader as well as their main dancer. She is the group's second-oldest member, at 21 years old. The K-pop idol can speak both Korean and English.

2) In Hyo-ri

mimiirose (미미로즈) @mimiirose_twt

드디어 여러분들과 소통할 수 있게 되어서 너무 기뻐요!

우리 앞으로 많은 이야기들 나누면서 서로에 대해 알아가요 :)

드디어 여러분들과 소통할 수 있게 되어서 너무 기뻐요!

우리 앞으로 많은 이야기들 나누면서 서로에 대해 알아가요 :)

사랑합니다 여러분 #인효리 ] 안녕하세요! 효리예요🐣

Hyori is 22 years old and the oldest member of the group. Despite being the oldest she’s the mood-maker of the group and keeps the members entertained with her childish antics. She is also the lead vocalist of the group.

3) Han Ye-won

mimiirose (미미로즈) @mimiirose_twt

이렇게 함께 소통할 수 있게 돼서 너무 기뻐요!

여러분 덕분에 하루하루 행복하게 무대에 서는 거 같아요 고마워요 사랑해요

앞으로 자주자주 찾아올테니까

이렇게 함께 소통할 수 있게 돼서 너무 기뻐요!

여러분 덕분에 하루하루 행복하게 무대에 서는 거 같아요 고마워요 사랑해요

앞으로 자주자주 찾아올테니까

꼭 기대 많이 해줘요 #한예원 ] 여러분!!!! 예원이예요🐿️

The 19 year old K-pop idol Yewon is the third member of the girl group. She is the tallest member of the group and has been friends with fellow member Jia for over six years. Yewon is also the group’s main vocalist.

4) Yoon Ji-a

mimiirose (미미로즈) @mimiirose_twt #윤지아]

지아 등장

긴 시간동안 기다려주신 팬분들 정말 감사드려요 🏻

저희 타이틀 Rose 들어보셨나요??

전 요즘 Rose에 푹 빠져서 사는 중

좋은 곡만큼 지아의 매력도 끝이 없으니까 많이 사랑해 주세요

사랑하구 늘 고마워요



사진은 자켓 사진 때 ㅎㅎ

#윤지아]

지아 등장 😼✨

긴 시간동안 기다려주신 팬분들 정말 감사드려요 🙏🏻

저희 타이틀 Rose 들어보셨나요??

전 요즘 Rose에 푹 빠져서 사는 중 ☺️

좋은 곡만큼 지아의 매력도 끝이 없으니까 많이 사랑해 주세요 ❤️

사랑하구 늘 고마워요 😻🌹

사진은 자켓 사진 때 ㅎㅎ

저 좀 귀엽나요⁉️

Jia, of Girls Planet 999 fame, is the second youngest member of the group. She is only 18 years old. The K-pop idol received a lot of appreciation and praise for her talents when she was on Girls Planet 999 and netizens were eagerly looking forward to her debut after she was eliminated on the eighth episode. Jia is the lead rapper of the group and is fluent in both Korean and English.

5) Seo Yun-ju

mimiirose (미미로즈) @mimiirose_twt #서윤주]

여러분 안녕하세요! 핑꾸핑꾸 하게 찾아온 윤주에요

여러분 벌써 보고싶어요🫶

#서윤주]

여러분 안녕하세요! 핑꾸핑꾸💞하게 찾아온 윤주에요🐰💘

여러분 벌써 보고싶어요🫶

윤주가 많이 사랑해요😍😍

Yunju, the group's maknae, is 16 years old. She is the group's only minor. Yunju is a vocalist in the group and is known as a visual member due to her adorable looks.The K-pop idol received high praise when she was a participant on the survival show My Teenage Girl.

K-pop girl group mimiirose made their debut on Friday, September 16, 2022, with their single album Awesome. Rose, their album's title track, was met with moderate success, accumulating 790,000 views on YouTube in just two days.

