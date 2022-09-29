Who is mimiirose? All we know about the latest K-pop girl group in town

Formerly known as mimiimiii, mimiirose is a freshly debuted K-pop group under YES IM Entertainment. The name mimiirose is a combination of the word rose and the Chinese word mi for beauty, and it is meant to represent both inner and outer beauty. Each member represents a petal that joins to form a beautiful flower.
Despite the industry's saturation, more than twenty groups debut each year, with only a few gaining recognition and only one or two sustaining a successful career. To ensure the girl group's successful debut, Im Chang Jung, the agency's CEO and a successful actor and singer himself, sold the copyrights to 160 of his songs, as well as the land he was investing in.
The rights to his most famous song, A Glass of Soju, which were supposed to go into his retirement fund, were also sold in order to fund mimiirose's debut. This touching story touched K-pop fans who were looking forward to the group's debut.
The five group members were revealed on September 1 when their concept photos for their single-album Awesome was released on all of mimiirose’s social media platforms. Let’s take a look at all five members of the group mimiirose.
All you need to know about the five-member K-pop girl group mimiirose
1) Choi Yeon-jae
Yeonjae is the group's leader as well as their main dancer. She is the group's second-oldest member, at 21 years old. The K-pop idol can speak both Korean and English.
2) In Hyo-ri
Hyori is 22 years old and the oldest member of the group. Despite being the oldest she’s the mood-maker of the group and keeps the members entertained with her childish antics. She is also the lead vocalist of the group.
3) Han Ye-won
The 19 year old K-pop idol Yewon is the third member of the girl group. She is the tallest member of the group and has been friends with fellow member Jia for over six years. Yewon is also the group’s main vocalist.
4) Yoon Ji-a
Jia, of Girls Planet 999 fame, is the second youngest member of the group. She is only 18 years old. The K-pop idol received a lot of appreciation and praise for her talents when she was on Girls Planet 999 and netizens were eagerly looking forward to her debut after she was eliminated on the eighth episode. Jia is the lead rapper of the group and is fluent in both Korean and English.
5) Seo Yun-ju
Yunju, the group's maknae, is 16 years old. She is the group's only minor. Yunju is a vocalist in the group and is known as a visual member due to her adorable looks.The K-pop idol received high praise when she was a participant on the survival show My Teenage Girl.
K-pop girl group mimiirose made their debut on Friday, September 16, 2022, with their single album Awesome. Rose, their album's title track, was met with moderate success, accumulating 790,000 views on YouTube in just two days.