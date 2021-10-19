Who is Mollique Johnson on 'The Bachelorette'? 5 things to know about academic instructor

The Bachelorette Michelle Young is all set to find love on Season 18 of the hit ABC show. As she searches for her perfect match, the 30 incredible bachelors on the show are getting ready to impress Young with much dedication and love.

One such contestant is Mollique Johnson, who describes himself as a hopeless romantic in his cast bio posted on the network's site. The 36-year-old academic administrator is ready to find “his person,” but only time will tell whether Young is that person for him or not.

Five things to know about Johnson

1) The San Diego native was raised mainly by women and thus believes that he is a domesticated Renaissance man. His cast bio reads as:

“[He] believes wholeheartedly in the power of love and family.”

2) Johnson desires a life partner with strong morals who is patient and selfless.

3) One interesting fact about The Bachelorette contestant is that he is the father of an 8-year-old boy. Johnson mentions his son as the best gift of love in his bio, which further reads:

“From his son, he has learned what true unconditional love is and is ready to share that with the love of his life.”

4) Johnson, who has his motorcycle license, loves to travel and try new things, as his Instagram profile proudly states that he considers himself an “adventure king.”

5) When it comes to his likes and dislikes, Johnson’s favorite author is Nicholas Sparks and he is not fond of frogs.

About The Bachelorette Season 18

According to his online profile, Johnson seems like a good genuine person who can be trusted, which is one of the major qualities that Young is looking for in her partner in The Bachelorette. She hopes to find someone trustworthy, adventurous, and supportive for her future. In The Bachelorette Season 18 trailer, Young talks about her preferences as she says:

“I’m looking for my soulmate, my best friend, someone who is going to change the world with me.”

Meanwhile, the fifth-grade teacher has a long list of bachelors, from firefighters to neuroscientists, to choose from. Their names are PJ, Daniel, Edward, Alec, Brandon Kieffer, JoMarri, Leroy, LT, Martin, Bryan, Spencer, Nayte, Casey, Pardeep, Peter, Chris Gallant, Chris Sutton, Clayton, Rodney, Garrett, Jack, Jamie, Joe, Olu, Brandon Jones, Ryan, Rick, Will, and Romeo.

The Bachelorette is set to premiere on Tuesday, October 19, at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on ABC. Viewers can also opt to view it on streaming services such as fuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, and DirecTV Stream. For more information, check local listings.

