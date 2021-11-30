Who is Murray Hill? GoFundMe page raises more than $150,000 after comedian loses "everything" in apartment fire

Popular comedian Murray Hill lost his assets following a fire that broke out in his apartment on the occasion of Thanksgiving and his 50th birthday. There were 140 firefighters on-site and six were left injured.

Hill had been a resident of the building for 20 years and was not in town when the incident happened. A GoFundMe page has been set up, which says that his apartment is uninhabitable and that he lost almost everything, including furniture, electronics, clothing, custom-made show suits, and more.

Hill’s building was evacuated because of smoke and water damage. The GoFundMe page mentioned that donations of any amount will be helpful to cover the expenses of relocation, furniture, appliances, clothing, rent, bills, and more. The page collected more than $100,000 in a few days.

Murray Hill also thanked the FDNY on Instagram for their efforts and said that they prevented some other tragedy from happening. Those who wish to make more donations can go to this link.

Everything to know about Murray Hill in brief

Murray Hill attends Bust Magazine's 15 years of independent publishing birhtday party at Pier 17 South Street Seaport (Image by Amy Sussman via Getty Images)

Murray Hill is a well-known comedian and drag king entertainer. Details related to his date of birth, family and educational background currently remain unknown.

He has played recurring roles in Hulu’s Life & Beth, HBO’s Somebody Somewhere, and Fox’s This Country. Hill has also toured with comedian and singer Bridget Everett and was the first guest on Amy Schumer’s podcast on Spotify.

Hill made his debut through solo standup shows at Just For Laughs and the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. He toured for 10 years with Dita Von Teese and was the host of her Australian tour.

He performed for two seasons at The Sydney Opera House and appeared in his pop culture show on MTV called Showbiz. Murray also made other television appearances, including Long Island Medium, Bored to Death, Watch What Happens Live, Taxi Cab Confessions, and more.

Murray Hill’s name was also included in Best of New York lists in The Village Voice, Time Out, Paper and New York Magazine. He was also chosen as one of the Top 100 influential performers by Out Magazine and Fifty Most Iconic Gender Benders of All Time by New York Magazine.

