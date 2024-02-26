Who is Nathaniel Philip Victor James Rothschild? Net worth, controversies, and all you need to know about Jacob Rothschild's son

The death of Jacob Rothschild, the banking family scion, at 87 has cast renewed interest in the life of his son Nathaniel Philip Victor James Rothschild, commonly known as Nat. Nathaniel, a well known banker and financier in his own right, is garnering as much attention for his wealth as for his scandals and controversies.

Nat was born on July 12, 1971, to the late baron and Serena Mary Dunn. As the heir of the prominent banking family, the 52-year-old financier has had an eventful life. Here's an overview.

Nathaniel Rothschild is the scion of the powerful banking family, originally from Frankfurt

Nat comes from one of the world's most powerful families, which dates back to the 18th century, when Mayer Amschel Rothschild started a bank in the city of Frankfurt in Germany.

His father was the chairman of RIT Capital Partners plc, a British investment trust. He had been involved in a number of charities and cultural avenues and was a renowned art collector.

While Nathaniel's current individual net worth is not known, according to a 2000 report in the Observer, in addition to his then-declared inheritance of £500 million, his actual inheritance "hidden in a series of trusts in Switzerland is rumored to be worth £40 billion.” Another report from Forbes from 2012 places his personal net worth at $1 billion.

A well-known investor, Nathaniel has been involved in numerous business ventures, including co-founding Atticus Capital and Bumi plc, a London-listed mining company with assets in Indonesia. He played a key role in the company's creation through a merger process but later became embroiled in a public dispute over corporate governance issues.

In February 2012, the financier was involved in the controversial “Corfu trip,” which involved the banker himself, Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, and British cabinet minister Lord Mandelson. The Daily Mail claimed that Nathaniel was a "puppet master" and Lord Mandelson was on a trip to Moscow and Siberia to impress a key business contact, exposing Mandelson, the then-EU trade commissioner, to allegations of a conflict of interest. Nathaniel then filed a libel case against the newspaper, in which the court ruled that the article's core allegations were substantially true, leading to him losing the case.

In March 2022, a purported letter from Rothschild to the British government was circulated, allegedly referring to Vladimir Putin as "the most dangerous man since the defeat of Hitler." However, the letter was later debunked by Reuters Fact Check as entirely false.

His high-profile social connections and lifestyle, which include interactions with politicians, celebrities, and business executives, have drawn media attention in addition to corporate controversies.

Nat happens to be the poster child for the convergence of wealth, power, and scandal. While his business ventures and social connections have sparked debate and fascination, Nat remains a figure of intrigue in the realms of finance, business, and society. After his father's passing, he now becomes the head of the family and the 5th Baron Rothschild.