Who is Ne-Yo's wife, Crystal Renay Smith? All about their marriage as they welcome third child

Shaffer Chimere "Ne-Yo" Smith and Crystal Renay Smith welcomed their third child, a beautiful baby girl, into the world a short while ago. The couple announced the joyous news on Instagram and have decided to name her Isabella Rose Smith.

In the post, Crystal wrote:

"God said don't make plans honey! She came 4 weeks early but right on time for mommy! Born at 11:11 am (lucky lil lady) 5 lbs 7 oz of perfection."

The pair announced earlier this year that they were expecting. However, things almost didn't end on a good note as they had initially split after four years of marriage.

However, owing to the pandemic and the quarantine situation, they were apparently able to overcome the hardships and work things out.

Who is Crystal Renay Smith, and how did she meet Ne-Yo?

She is a model and former reality TV star. Crystal Renay was on E!'s series Platinum Life and BET's reality show "About The Business." Despite being a model and a busy mom, she also enjoys cooking and sharing recipes via her YouTube channel, Crystal's Creations.

We had a great time this morning dancing with Crystal Smith! Watch: https://t.co/r7EaNvfDPv @NeYoCompound pic.twitter.com/LIG7oNxVqZ — Good Day Sacramento (@GoodDaySac) April 6, 2017

Ne-Yo and Crystal Renay met in 2015 when he was working on his album, Non-Fiction. According to the singer, the meeting was initially strictly business, and there were plans set in motion to shoot a short film for the album. However, following the meeting, both of them began dating after two weeks.

As wild as it may seem, Crystal is not only the mother of Ne-Yo's children but also the inspiration behind his hit music. In a conversation with Essence, Ne-Yo opened up about his partner's past and stated that she wanted to get everything, all the dirty laundry, out of the way.

Following that conversation, the list became the inspiration behind the song "Good Man." Ne-Yo said:

"After that conversation, I had a laundry list of dos and don'ts regarding being in a relationship with her, and I took that list and turned it into a song, and that song is 'Good Man.'"

The couple finally tied the knot in 2016 in an oceanside ceremony, which, according to sources, included an 18-person wedding party and a 6-foot cake. Suffice to say, the couple has come a long way.

Despite the ups and downs, they decided to work through the issues rather than give up.

