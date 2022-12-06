Who was Nikolai Mushegian? Eerie last tweet surfaces amid spate of crypto billionaires dying 

Following cryptocurrency millionaire Nikolai Mushegian’s death on October 28, a tweet that he uploaded before his passing has resurfaced online. The 29-year-old unfortunately drowned on a Puerto Rico beach. This comes after he tweeted that he was in fear of the CIA and Mossad murdering him.

On the day of his death, Nikolai Mushegian left his six-million-dollar beach house in the luxury Condado area of San Juan for a morning walk. Sometime near 9 am, a surfer discovered the cryptocurrency pioneer’s body in the waves.

Prior to this, Nikolai Mushegian took to Twitter at 4:57 am and expressed that the CIA, Mossad, and the “pedo elite” were going to “torture” him “to death.” The tweet read:

“CIA and Mossad and pedo elite are running some kind of s*x trafficking entrapment blackmail ring out of Puerto Rico and caribbean islands. They are going to frame me with a laptop planted by my ex gf who was a sput. They will torture me to death.”

On September 13, Mushegian also uploaded an eerie tweet about fighting “evil” people who are part of the “central banking cartel” which he alleged was using “debt and blackmail” as weapons.

☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️ @delete_shitcoin Reiterating, the freaks we are fighting use two primary mechanics



1) debt

2) blackmail



These complement each other, they have a ratcheting effect for building power.



Their problem is they have used these successfully for so long, they forgot to learn how to do ANYTHING else. Reiterating, the freaks we are fighting use two primary mechanics1) debt2) blackmailThese complement each other, they have a ratcheting effect for building power.Their problem is they have used these successfully for so long, they forgot to learn how to do ANYTHING else.

On September 5, the troubled entrepreneur explained on Twitter that he would be “suicided by CIA,” he would become a “brain damage slave asset” by the hands of the CIA, or would become the “worst nightmare of people who f**ked with me up until now.”

Who is Nikolai Mushegian? Crypto billionaire dies after expressing concern over his safety

According to CoinDesk, Nikolai Mushegian was an early developer of MakerDAO, a financial technology that is designed to remove third parties and other institutions from monetary transactions.

According to The Post, he studied at Carnegie Mellon University and graduated in 2014. He went on to donate $1.4 million to the educational institution.

Friends of Mushegian revealed that he was suffering from paranoia and “mental health problems.” An unnamed source added:

“He saw a psychiatrist at times. He smoked a lot of pot. A tremendous amount.”

The source also described him as a lonely person who lived with his dog, Sunny. The insider claimed that he was living alone after breaking up with his girlfriend, who he referred to as a “spy” in his last tweet.

They also revealed that the crypto guy had a collection of guns and was keen on knowing how to protect himself.

Following Nikolai Mushegian’s death, his friend and crypto-billionaire Brock Pierce believed that the former’s drowing was not accidental or foul play. Pierce hinted that Mushgian died by suicide.

The San Juan Police have revealed that Mushegian’s death is under investigation. They also stated that his passing is not being considered a homicide. Decrypt said:

“Police found ‘no signs of violence’ during a preliminary examination of Mushegian’s body, though he did suffer a small laceration to his skull.”

Three multimillionaire cryptocurrency leaders unexpectedly pass away within weeks of each other

Sadly, Nikolai Mushegian was the first notable crypto entrepreneur to die this year. On November 25, Vyacheslav Taran, the founder of the Forex Club, died in a helicopter crash in France.

Website Life.ru claimed that Taran had ripped off customers in Russia and that the Bank of Russia also canceled his licenses of exchanges due to his “repeated violations of securities law by companies.” The outlet also revealed that Taran was one among five forex dealers who owed investors 25 million rubles.

Tiantian Kullander died in his sleep (Image via DiedSuddenly_/Twitter)

The same week of Vyacheslav Taran’s passing, Tiantian Kullander, the co-founder of Amber Group, a digital asset company, died in his sleep.

Conspiracy theorists found it strange that three wealthy cryptocurrency leaders passed away within weeks of each other. A link connecting the three people had not been made at the time of writing this article.

Poll : 0 votes