Who is the non-binary character in X-Men '97? Explored 

A beloved mutant with shapeshifting skills, Morph is a non-binary character in the series X-Men '97, slated to premiere on Disney+ on March 20, 2024. As a non-binary person, Morph identifies with a wide range of gender identities rather than just one of them. It shows an effort to portray diverse characters sensitively and authentically to connect with more viewers.

It also reflects the growing trend in media toward inclusivity and representation. This choice was influenced by the character's vision as outlined by showrunner Beau DeMayo. Beau DeMayo, the creator of X-Men '97, was notably absent from the Hollywood premiere of the series on March 13, 2024, which occurred shortly after news of his firing surfaced.

The timing of his departure, just before the show's premiere on March 20, 2024, raises questions about the potential connection between his termination and the decision to portray Morph as non-binary in the series. However, it remains uncertain if these two events are directly linked.

Which character is returning to X-Men '97 as non-binary?

Morph returns as a non-binary character in X-Men '97. By referring to Morph as they/them, showrunner Beau DeMayo validated their non-binary identity. During an interview with Empire magazine, DeMayo verified that Morph was non-binary in X-Men '97. He revealed that Morph is a non-binary character who has an exciting buddy relationship with Wolverine, giving the character a more whimsical meaning.

The director, Larry Houston, told Variety:

"For me, the word ‘non-binary’ is the same as the word 'shapeshifter.'"

This choice led to discussions and reactions, with some people voicing outrage.

How powerful is Morph?

Morph can transform into various human forms thanks to their ability, which is a variation of biomorphing. This sets off changes that resemble shapeshifting and Morph can assume a variety of identities and looks. Morph is also a kind, humorous, and easygoing person who is incredibly devoted to their friends.

With this ability of the character to change their appearance at will, they can move through various scenarios, take on various roles, and blend in with a variety of settings.

Which part of the X-Men group does Morph belong to?

As one of Magneto's X-Men, Morph has grown to be a beloved teammate. The original male mutant Morph had brown eyes and hair. Benjamin Deeds is the actual name of this character and can transmorph.

They can change their shape because they are made of unstable molecules. Also, they appear in First Line, which is set in Earth-616 but takes place in the years following World War II.

Morph re-joins the team in X-Men '97, carrying an updated and fresh look. Morph used to be a brunette man, but they are now non-binary, with white skin, a bald head, and no wrinkles on their face in the upcoming series.

What did the creators say about Morph’s non-binary backlash?

The creators of X-Men '97 answered criticism aimed at Morph due to their non-binary identity in many ways. One was the fact that as previously mentioned, characters with the ability to change their gender or form are essentially shapeshifters.

Eric Lewald pointed out that in the first series, Morph had changed genders, implying that his non-binary identity had been subtly conveyed from the beginning. Variety received a statement from Julia Lewald expressing her frustration.

She said:

“Did we teach you people nothing? Were you not watching? Did we not figure out how to be nice to each other and how to get along? It’s very odd to feel like we are still dealing with the same issues that we were dealing with 30 years ago. It’s painful.”

Spreading messages of hope, belonging, and acceptance is crucial, especially for kids and people who feel different, as highlighted by Lenore Zann, who plays the character Rogue in the television series.

X-Men '97 is scheduled to be released on March 20, 2024.