Who was Oladips? Real name, age, and all about the rapper as Nigerian star dies aged 28

Well-known rapper Oladips, also known as Oladipupo Olabode Oladimeji, recently passed away at the age of 28. He was reportedly struggling with some unknown illness, which eventually led to his demise.

Oladimeji's death was also confirmed through Instagram, where his management shared a statement, revealing that he died at 10:14 p.m. on November 14, 2023. It further stated:

"For over 2 years he has kept his battles within himself, his body is now with his family & funeral services will be announced as soon as it is concluded! The family asked that we respect their privacy in this trying time. May God give us all the fortitude to bear this great loss. (amen)"

The news of Oladips' death arrives almost two months after the demise of another Nigerian rapper, MohBad. According to the BBC, MohBad was reportedly injected negligently by a nursing assistant named Feyisayo Ogendengbe. However, his cause of death is still being investigated.

Oladips pursued a successful career as a rapper over the years

According to legit.ng, Oladips was born on March 24, 1995, in Ogun State. As mentioned earlier, his real name is Oladipupo Olabode Oladimeji. He reportedly went to the University of Jos, Plateau, where he pursued his graduation in economics.

He started his rapping career at 17 and participated in a contest called "King is Here," where he emerged as the winner. He joined the Nigerian record label Edge Records and continued to release more musical projects.

His work was appreciated by popular faces in the hip-hop industry, and he soon started to perform at multiple events. He was supposed to join the Olamides YBNL, but that could not happen since Chinko Ekun was also a part of the record label and the rapping styles of both artists were almost the same.

Oladips was heavily influenced by artists like D'banj, Lord of Ajasa, 2Baba, and others. He released a lot of singles, including Let Dagrin Down, Shoki, Alubarika, Kwarantine, and more. In 2011, his name was also included among the five indigenous rappers of the year by NaijaLoaded.

According to Thrilling, his net worth was around $80,000, which was a result of his successful work as a rapper, along with his deals with many record labels and performances at different events.

He was active on Instagram with around 1 million followers, and his posts mostly featured him performing different songs and enjoying outdoor locations.

Meanwhile, detailed information about Oladips' parents, educational background, and personal life are yet to be revealed.

MohBad's death led to protests from his fans

Before Oladips, MohBad was another rapper who lost his life for unknown reasons on September 12, 2023. The BBC states that he was at a Lagos hospital at the time of his death.

Since the circumstances leading to his death were not revealed, his fans started protesting as a part of getting justice for their favorite rapper. A few days after his death, the governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, revealed in a post through X (formerly Twitter) that he was seeking the help of secret police to find other details.

Also known as Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, he released two EPs in 2020 and 2023. He was known for his singles like Imole, Mio Foh, and Cinderella, and he was 27 years old.