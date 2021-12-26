Who was Olivia S. Peters? Deshazor Everett car crash explored

On Thursday, December 23, Washington NFL team safety and special teamer Deshazor Everett was involved in a car accident that claimed the life of his passenger, Olivia S. Peters. As per TMZ, Everett was driving his 2010 Nissan GT-R in Loudoun County, Virginia, when he crashed at around 9:15 p.m.

Deshazor Everett reportedly crashed into some trees with his passenger Olivia S. Peters while driving on Gum Spring Road. The crash led to Everett’s car being rolled over, inflicting serious injuries. According to local publications, Olivia was rushed to StoneSprings Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, Deshazor Everett was taken to Reston Hospital Center, where he received treatment for his serious injuries, which were "not life-threatening."

The crash is still under investigation. However, as per an update from TMZ, law enforcement authorities do not believe that alcohol was involved.

What is known about Deshazor Everett's car accident victim, late Olivia S. Peters?

Olivia S. Peters was a 29-year-old OSP therapist from Montgomery County in Maryland. As per a statement released by her family, she graduated from Our Lady Of Good Counsel High School in 2010. She also attended the University of South Carolina and received her undergraduate degree in 2014. In 2018, Peters received a Master’s Degree in Occupational Therapy from Shenandoah University.

As an OSP (Ontario Structured Psychotherapy) therapist, Olivia Peters was practicing in Las Vegas and New York. In the statement from her family posted by David Kaplan from WTTG, they mentioned that Olivia’s sole passion was to treat children who had special needs or were underprivileged.

Olivia Peters also founded and operated her own clinic in Las Vegas. According to her clinic's Facebook page, they focused on treating children with OSP needs.

A post on the page read,

“...we strive to give children independence in their daily life activities, as well as a sense of self. We assist children in developing the skills that occupy their days in their home and community environment.”

While some sources have reported Olivia S. Peters as the rumored girlfriend of Deshazor Everett, the relationship between the two is still unclear.

